'The Eras Tour' comes to Denver: What to know for Taylor Swift's concerts

Colorado's biggest stadium is preparing to host Taylor Swift for two sold-out concerts.

DENVER — Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift is coming back to Colorado for the first time in five years.

Swift brings her wildly popular "The Eras Tour" to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15.

Swift last played Empower Field at Mile High in 2018 on her "Reputation" stadium tour.

Since launching "The Eras Tour" in March, Swift has brought her tour to cities across the United States, selling out stadiums, packing parking lots, filling hotel rooms and boosting local economies. Swift will conclude a run of U.S. concerts in Los Angeles in August before heading abroad in 2024.

Here's what you need to know as Swift fans descend on the Mile High City.

When is Taylor Swift coming to Denver?

Friday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m.

How much are Taylor Swift tickets going for?

Tickets for Swift's Friday and Saturday Denver concerts sold out immediately and remain sold out on Ticketmaster.com.

Resale tickets on sites like StubHub have single, obstructed, behind-the-stage seats on sale for $1,000.

Swift's tour caused a meltdown on Ticketmaster's website when ticket registration began in November. The tour shattered the record for ticket sales for one artist in a day.

Ticketmaster sold more than 2 million tickets during the Verified Fan pre-sale, an unprecedented demand that caused outrage among fans and even some government officials.

Who's opening for Taylor Swift in Denver?

Swift's special guests at her Denver concerts will be Muna and Gracie Abrams.

Can I tailgate outside for Taylor Swift in Denver?

Tailgating will be permitted before the show for ticketed fans with parking passes. The parking lots open at 2:30 p.m.

Fans without tickets to the concert are strongly discouraged from gathering in the parking lots and outside the stadium. The stadium and the surrounding areas will be at maximum capacity.

Merch truck

At every stop on the tour, a merchandise truck has set up outside the stadium, but be prepared for thousands of fans lined up to buy merch. Stay tuned for specifics on dates and times for when the merch truck will arrive in Denver.

Paid parking

Paid parking for the event will also be available in off-site lots such as Auraria Campus, Ball Arena and Downtown Aquarium.

Bike

Empower Field at Mile High is located adjacent to Denver bike paths, and it’s equipped with more than 300 individual bike racks.

Visit DenverGov.org/BikeMap to plan your route, or pick up a free copy of the Denver Bike Map at a local recreation center or Denver City Council office.

On-street parking

Fans should watch for posted parking restrictions around the stadium and surrounding neighborhoods. Denver’s Right of Way Enforcement agents will be enforcing posted parking regulations in the area.

Posted signs in the stadium area restrict parking to vehicles with the correct residential parking permit posted in the window from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers who park without appropriate permits will be cited and towed to a temporary impound lot in Denver at 2000 West 3rd Ave.

RTD trains and buses

RTD is free for the months of July and August.

Before and after Swift's concerts both nights, RTD will add train cars to regularly scheduled service on the E and W lines, which both directly serve Empower Field. Train cars will also be added to the N Line between the Eastlake/124th

Station and Union Station. Bus routes operating in the vicinity of Empower Field at Mile High include Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) and Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard). Additionally, the 1, 15L, 16, and 31 all serve the Decatur/Federal Station, which is a short walk from Empower Field. For customers looking to easily transfer to the E or W lines at Denver Union Station, the Flatiron Flyer, 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, and 32 are all options.

What kind of purse can you bring to the Taylor Swift concert?

A small clutch bag or purse no larger than 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches is permitted under Empower Field's bag policy.

In addition, other approved bags must be clear and no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon clear resealable bag.

Non-approved bags are: Backpack, binocular case, camera case, clear backpack, tinted plastic bag, printed-pattern plastic bag, non-clear fanny pack, purse, seat cushion with pocket, oversized tote bag, diaper bag and mesh bag.

What items aren't allowed at the Denver Taylor Swift concert?

No signs larger than 11 inches by 17 inches

No lights of any kind, including on clothing

No backpacks of any kind, including clear backpacks

No stainless steal water bottles

No professional camera, including any camera with a detachable lens

No camera accessories such as GoPros, cases or tripods

No professional video or audio recording equipment

Friendship bracelets and portable phone charges will be allowed.

Setlist

Swift has been playing three-hour, 17-year career-spanning concerts on "The Eras Tour."

The first concert on the tour began with a six-song set from Swift's album “Lover” and concluded with a seven-song set from her latest album “Midnights.”

Having not toured for her previous three albums, Swift is playing catchup by providing the live debut of many of those songs.

