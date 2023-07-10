What surprise songs could Taylor Swift play in Denver?

DENVER — Denver are you ready for it?
The time has finally arrived — Taylor Swift's next tour stop is in Denver this weekend.
The Eras Tour makes its stop at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 with opening acts MUNA and Gracie Abrams.
While fans look forward to the 44-song setlist, one of the most anticipated parts of the show has to be when Swift sings her surprise songs.
If you don't know, every night on the Eras Tour, Swift sings two songs that are not on the setlist. This song could be from any of her 10 studio albums. Swift has already played 40 shows so far on this leg of the tour. That means she has sung 80 surprise songs so far.
However, while Swift was performing at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, she said if she messed up one of the surprise songs she would perform it again at another show.
So what surprise songs are left for Denver? Well, there are still a handful of songs that Swift can perform in the Mile High City. Plus Swift just released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" which included six new songs.
See what songs Swift has not played so far on the Eras Tour, according to an Eras Tour fan website, below.
- Picture To Burn
- The Outside
- Tied Together With A Smile
- Stay Beautiful
- Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)
- A Perfectly Good Heart
- Tell Me Why
- The Way I Loved You
- Change
- Untouchable
- Come In With The Rain
- Superstar
- We Were Happy
- That’s When
- Don’t You
- Bye Bye Baby
- Back To December
- Never Grow Up
- Better Than Revenge
- Innocent
- Superman
- Electric Touch
- I Can See You
- Castles Crumbling
- Foolish One
- Timeless
- Stay Stay Stay
- Everything Has Changed
- Starlight
- Girl At Home
- Ronan
- Babe
- Message In A Bottle
- Forever Winter
- Run
- The Very First Night
- I Know Places
- You Are In Love
- New Romantics
- End Game
- I Did Something Bad
- So It Goes…
- King Of My Heart
- Dancing With Our Hands Tied
- Dress
- This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things
- New Year's Day
- I Forgot That You Existed
- Cornelia Street
- London Boy
- Soon You’ll Get Better
- Afterglow
- ME!
- It’s Nice To Have A Friend
- All Of The Girls You Loved Before
- Exile
- Epiphany
- Peace
- Hoax
- No Body, No Crime
- Happiness
- Dorothea
- Long Story Short
- Closure
- Evermore
- Right Where You Left Me
- It’s Time To Go
- Labyrinth
- Sweet Nothing
- Bigger Than The Whole Sky
- Paris
- Glitch
- Dear Reader
- Crazier
- Eyes Open
- Safe & Sound
- Only The Young
- Carolina
- Beautiful Ghosts
- Macavity
- Beautiful Eyes
- I Heart
