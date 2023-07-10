What surprise songs could Taylor Swift play in Denver?

The Eras Tour makes a stop in Denver Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Denver are you ready for it?

The time has finally arrived — Taylor Swift's next tour stop is in Denver this weekend.

The Eras Tour makes its stop at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 with opening acts MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

While fans look forward to the 44-song setlist, one of the most anticipated parts of the show has to be when Swift sings her surprise songs.

If you don't know, every night on the Eras Tour, Swift sings two songs that are not on the setlist. This song could be from any of her 10 studio albums. Swift has already played 40 shows so far on this leg of the tour. That means she has sung 80 surprise songs so far.

However, while Swift was performing at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, she said if she messed up one of the surprise songs she would perform it again at another show.

So what surprise songs are left for Denver? Well, there are still a handful of songs that Swift can perform in the Mile High City. Plus Swift just released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" which included six new songs.

See what songs Swift has not played so far on the Eras Tour, according to an Eras Tour fan website, below.

Picture To Burn

The Outside

Tied Together With A Smile

Stay Beautiful

Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)

A Perfectly Good Heart

Tell Me Why

The Way I Loved You

Change

Untouchable

Come In With The Rain

Superstar

We Were Happy

That’s When

Don’t You

Bye Bye Baby

Back To December

Never Grow Up

Better Than Revenge

Innocent

Superman

Electric Touch

I Can See You

Castles Crumbling

Foolish One

Timeless

Stay Stay Stay

Everything Has Changed

Starlight

Girl At Home

Ronan

Babe

Message In A Bottle

Forever Winter

Run

The Very First Night

I Know Places

You Are In Love

New Romantics

End Game

I Did Something Bad

So It Goes…

King Of My Heart

Dancing With Our Hands Tied

Dress

This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

New Year's Day

I Forgot That You Existed

Cornelia Street

London Boy

Soon You’ll Get Better

Afterglow

ME!

It’s Nice To Have A Friend

All Of The Girls You Loved Before

Exile

Epiphany

Peace

Hoax

No Body, No Crime

Happiness

Dorothea

Long Story Short

Closure

Evermore

Right Where You Left Me

It’s Time To Go

Labyrinth

Sweet Nothing

Bigger Than The Whole Sky

Paris

Glitch

Dear Reader

Crazier

Eyes Open

Safe & Sound

Only The Young

Carolina

Beautiful Ghosts

Macavity

Beautiful Eyes

I Heart

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Taylor Swift