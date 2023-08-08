'Amor a la Mexicana Fest': Tequila tasting heads to Colorado

Tequila lovers can sample a variety of tequilas and mezcals complemented by Mexican food and mariachi music.

DENVER — The only thing better than a tequila tasting? Tequila tasting for a cause.

Amor a la Mexicana Festival, an event organized by Colectiva and Generosity Works, is the event to do just that.

The festival — a celebration of Mexican culture, art and spirits— is coming to Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 2.

This event will feature traditional Mexican dances, tequila and mezcal tastings and contests to find both the best drinks and appetizers, as well as the opportunity to contribute to a cause.

Organizers said this year’s festival is using a portion of the event’s proceeds to support the Justice and Mercy Legal Aid Center (JAMLAC).

"We believe in giving back to the community that has supported us. That's why we are honored to assist JAMLAC in their mission of providing legal aid to those in need," said Marlene Bedoya, founder of Generosity Works.

"Through Amor a la Mexicana, we celebrate Mexico's rich heritage and, at the same time, extend our generosity to support those facing challenges,” added Rachel Garcia, founder of Colectiva.

The festival will take place Sept. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lawrence Street Plaza, Old St. Cajetan’s Church, which is an outdoor venue near the heart of downtown Denver at 101 Lawrence Way.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on this link.

