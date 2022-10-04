x
Tequila Tasting coming to Colorado

Tequila lovers can sample a variety of tequilas and mezcals complemented by Mexican food and mariachi music.
COLORADO, USA — Whether people shoot it, sip it or mix it into a margarita, one thing is for sure: Coloradans love their tequila.

But unlike beer and wine lovers, they can rarely find an event in Colorado to learn and try their favorite drink.

Three Latina women are looking to change that with the return of the Feria del Tequila y Mezcal Tequila Tasting on Friday, Oct. 21.

It's the first event of its kind produced by Latinas in Colorado. Attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of top tequilas and mezcals complemented by traditional Mexican food, mariachi music and entertainment. 

The event will be hosted at Raices Brewing Company, located at 2060 West Colfax Avenue, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Organizers said guests will enjoy tequila and mezcal from the rich flavors derived from the nectar of the maguey plant.

> Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

