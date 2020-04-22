COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Organizers have canceled the 45th annual Territory Days festival in Colorado Springs.

The summer street festival has traditionally been held in Old Colorado City over Memorial Day weekend.

"It is with a sense of responsibility, and a heavy heart that we have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Territory Day’s events," reads a statement from the festival. "The dynamic of this historic festival does not allow for a postponement in dates, and we believe it to be in everyone’s best interest, for the safety of our patrons, staff, and vendors that we cancel the festivities for 2020 and focus on a strong 2021 event."

Statement from Jim Wear Pro-Promotions:

Our families, the community, and Countries worldwide have been significantly affected by stay-at-home orders, operational shutdowns for many industries, and have endured recovery uncertainties, amidst this COVID-19 healthcare crisis.

In Old Colorado City, we have been keeping a positive outlook as we brave these new, critical measures together. As a result of these mandated restrictions, we have all had to be flexible in order to do our part in being socially responsible humans and prioritizing the safety and well-being of others.

For 45 years Territory Days has provided a unique festival that has been a part of the Old Colorado City tradition of history, arts, conservation, education, family fun, and of course the legendary food, for generations. You can trust we will continue with this tradition for many years to come.

Our hearts are with so many Americans who are doing their best, and doing their part to get everyone back to work, back to health, and back to normal.

We are with you all, and we thank you sincerely for your understanding, support and gratitude. We will remain online and would welcome applications after January 1st and inquiries anytime for the 2021 event. Please feel free to reach out to events@pro-promotions.com with any questions.

