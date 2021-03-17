Colorado Springs' largest summer festival canceled, again

Territory Days has been a Memorial Day weekend tradition in Old Colorado City for 46 years.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For the second-straight year, organizers have canceled the annual Territory Days Festival in Colorado Springs.

The 46th annual event had been scheduled to take place in Old Colorado City over Memorial Day weekend.

The summer street festival was also canceled in 2020. Territory Days organizers cited the safety of attendees and staff as the reason for this year's cancelation.

"Please understand that the decision to cancel this event was very difficult," said Franco Pisani, president of the Old Colorado City Association. "We have all spent a great deal of time and effort, in the hopes of a return for Territory Days in 2021."

"However, by canceling this year's event, we will be keeping our attendees safe, helping to flatten the curve of the pandemic, and affecting positive change," Pisani said. "We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this may cause in the short term, in such challenging times, we hope you can understand and agree with our decision."

Organizers said Territory Days will return May 28-30, 2022.

"For 45 years Territory Days has provided a unique festival that has been a part of the Old Colorado City tradition of history, arts, conservation, education, and family fun," Pisani said. "We look forward to greeting you, your friends, and your family, next year."

