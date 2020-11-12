x
Broomfield family decorates homes with massive thank you notes to frontline workers

Marlene Strickland said she made the cards out of plywood.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A family in Broomfield used their Christmas decorations to say thank you to frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marlene and Les Strickland sent in pictures of the larger-than-life thank you notes they have displayed in their front yard. 

There are cards made out to medical staff, delivery drivers and postal workers.

Credit: Marlene Strickland

Marlene Strickland said she handmade the cards out of plywood. 

She said that last year, their decorations were a tribute to fallen law enforcement officers.

Credit: Marlene Strickland

