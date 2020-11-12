Broomfield family decorates homes with massive thank you notes to frontline workers

Marlene Strickland said she made the cards out of plywood.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A family in Broomfield used their Christmas decorations to say thank you to frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marlene and Les Strickland sent in pictures of the larger-than-life thank you notes they have displayed in their front yard.

There are cards made out to medical staff, delivery drivers and postal workers.

Marlene Strickland said she handmade the cards out of plywood.

She said that last year, their decorations were a tribute to fallen law enforcement officers.

