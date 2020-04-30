The 4 best spots to score sushi in Denver

Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city. Did your favorite make the cut?

DENVER — Looking to sample the best sushi around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi outlets in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

Shoppers in the Denver area tend to spend more in May at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Daily spending at Denver-area restaurants rose to $407,522 for the metro area in May of last year, second only to June with an average of $410,203, and 15% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Taki Sushi

First on the list is Taki Sushi. Located at 420 E. Bayaud Ave. in Speer, the sushi bar is the highest-rated sushi spot in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 531 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sushi Den

Next is Platt Park's Sushi Den, situated at 1487 S. Pearl St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,776 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar, bar and Japanese spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Rolls by Chubby Cattle

Speer's Rolls by Chubby Cattle, located at 2 Broadway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score conveyor belt sushi, ramen and hot pot 4.5 stars out of 839 reviews.

4. Izakaya Den

Izakaya Den, a sushi bar and Japanese spot in Platt Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 460 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1487 S. Pearl St. to see for yourself.

