Denver's 1430 AM relaunches with sports gambling programming

The station, previously known as EZ 1430 Timeless Music, is now The Bet 1430 AM.

DENVER — The Denver radio station previously known as EZ 1430 Timeless Music has been rebranded as The Bet 1430 AM.

Station owner Entercom announced Monday that KEZW-AM is now a BetQL Audio Network and CBS Sports Radio affiliate. The station will feature national sports talk and sports gambling programming.

Sports betting programming on The Bet will include “BetQL Daily” with Joe Ostrowski and Ross Tucker and “You Better You Bet” with Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley. The station will also air CBS Sports Radio Network shows such as “Tiki and Tierney,” “The DA Show” and “Reiter Than You.”

“With Colorado a legal sports betting state, we have a unique opportunity to play a role in this rapidly growing arena with the launch of The Bet 1430 AM,” said Chuck Sullivan, Entercom Denver senior vice president and market manager. “Radio.com sports favorites like ‘BetQL Daily’ and ‘You Better You Bet’ are extremely successful podcasts, and now is the time to bring those brands to life, along with the strength of our established CBS Sports Radio Network and talent to our broadcast audience in Denver.”

The Bet 1430 AM is an affiliate station of the recently launched “BetQL Audio Network," according to an Entercom press release.

On-air host Rick Crandall announced Monday he had left his position at KEZW after 30 years.

"Over the last 30 years I would often hear from listeners of KEZW, 'You can’t ever leave!' and I would always reply, 'I'll be there as long as my key opens the door,'" said Crandall. "Well, this morning at 8 a.m. my key stopped working as the KEZW we all knew and loved is no longer.

"And before I share one more thought, you need to know this: Entercom made a business decision to change the format and they didn’t fire me, there’s just no place for me now," Crandall said. "I couldn’t ask for this to have ended any better than it did and have nothing but appreciation for the way they handled this with me.

"Now, it’s time for me to pass the torch to the next generation of broadcasters who deserve their time to shine," Crandall said.

The Bet weekday programming lineup:

4 a.m. – 8 a.m. MT: “The DA Show” with Damon Amendolara

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. MT: “BetQL Daily” with Joe Ostrowski and Ross Tucker

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. MT: “Reiter Than You”

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. MT: “Tiki and Tierney”

2 p.m. – 6 p.m. MT: “You Better You Bet” Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. MT: “The Zach Gelb Show”

8 p.m. – 12 a.m. MT: “JRSportBrief”

12 a.m. – 4 a.m. MT: “After Hours with Amy Lawrence”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.