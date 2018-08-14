Three years ago, a mostly latent flower at the Denver Botanic Gardens was must-see viewing for thousands of people around the world.

And now, Stinky the corpse flower could be ready to put on a show again as soon as September.

This is the second bloom for the approximately 18-year-old plant. The first bloom, which happened in August 2015, drew thousands of visitors to the Denver Botanic Gardens – and they waited in line for hours to catch a glimpse of the star attraction.

Now, the Denver Botanic Gardens said Stinky is back (not like the flower went anywhere -- you can see it now) and could be bigger than ever.

Seriously though … according to a news release from the gardens, horticulturalists believe the plant will be taller and bloom larger this time around.

Right now, it’s currently just over 2-feet-tall and will grow to be more than 5-feet-tall. Details about a live stream like the one back in 2015 are forthcoming.

Maybe now’s the part where we tell you what a corpse flower is. Native to the rainforests of western Sumatra, these plants have a foul odor similar to decaying flesh. Stinky won’t smell until it blooms, and then, the aroma will be the most potent from late evening to the middle of the night, before tapering off in the morning.

The smell attracts flies and carrion beetles for pollination.

The Denver Botanic Gardens will post bloom updates on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and its website.

A “Bloom Alert” email newsletter is also in the works.

For ticket information and more facts about the flower, visit http://www.botanicgardens.org.

PREVIOUS CORPSE FLOWER COVERAGE:

