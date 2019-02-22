KUSA – As was prophesized back in November, Isak Heartstone shall rise again.

If you aren't aware, Isak Heartstone is a wooden troll. He became a tourist attraction in Breckenridge last year after he was installed near a trail, but he was later removed due to neighbor concerns about overcrowding and noise from the inconsiderate Instagrammers who came from far and wide to pose with Isak.

But, this giant wooden troll was more loved than any of us would know. In November, Isak was dismantled, with his parts moved to a mysterious storage facility in town. His creator – artist Thomas Dambo – didn’t lose hope. He took to Facebook to recommend two different locations for his masterpiece.

From there, the town of Breckenridge did something that Leslie Knope of “Parks and Recreation” fame would approve of: they formed a committee. And this committee – made up of what a news release called stakeholders from Breckenridge Creative Arts, the Breckenridge Tourism Office, and the community at large – has held regular meetings since Nov. 20.

The topic of discussion? Isak Heartstone, the giant wooden troll. And more specifically …

“Solutions, management strategies, and new locations based on specific criteria like walkability, access to transit, and community impact,” the news release reads.

Breckenridge was able to sign a new contract with Dambo dated Jan. 17, and he’ll spend about a week in mid-May reinstalling Isak. Those specific dates aren’t known yet, and he’ll be building Isak Heartstone 2.0 with a combination of new materials and some what were recycled from his previous iteration.

One thing the news release didn’t say is where Isak Heartstone will reside. Previously, Dambo pitched putting him near Illinois Creek behind the ice arena or along the River Trail near the town’s recreation center.

This question will likely be answered on March 4, when the committee that brought Isak back to life will answer questions at an open house. That’s slated for 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Breckenridge Recreation Center Multi-Purpose Room at 880 Airport Road.

Committee members will explain the process, location and logistics for Isak’s return, as well as answer questions about trail work, transit, public outreach and more, according to the news release.

