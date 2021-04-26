Come on down: 'The Price is Right Live' is headed to Colorado

The interactive stage show offers prizes to participants such as appliances, vacations and even a new car.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Colorado, come on down, you're the next contestant on "The Price is Right!"

"The Price is Right Live" stage show is coming to northern Colorado this autumn.

Loveland's Budweiser Events Center will host the on-stage traveling version of the popular TV game show on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. online at TREventsComplex.com or in person at the box office inside the Budweiser Events Center. Group discounts will be offered online, in person and by phone at 970-619-4112.

> Above video: Colorado's venues prepare to reopen.

An interactive stage show, "The Price Is Right Live" gives eligible individuals the chance to play classic games made famous by the iconic television show. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase.

The live show has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes over more than a decade.

