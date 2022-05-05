Iconic prop from 'The Shining' donated to The Stanley Hotel

The axe Jack Nicholson carried in the movie inspired by Stephen King's novel was anonymously donated after selling for $175,000 at auction.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — An iconic piece of movie history is heading to the place in Colorado that helped inspire its fame.

The axe carried around by Jack Nicholson in 'The Shining' while announcing "Heeere's Johnny!" was anonymously donated to The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park after selling for $175,000 at auction.

The prop is the first major donation to The Stanley Film Center, which is currently under construction and scheduled to open in the spring of 2024.

The multi-genre film and music venue is focusing its theme on the horror genre and will eventually become home to "a world-class collection of horror film items," according to a press release.

In the meantime, the axe will be featured in tours of the hotel.

The ax used by Jack Nicholson in "The Shining" sold tonight on @GHRRauctions for $175,000. pic.twitter.com/y3txxwaOu4 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 1, 2022

King got the idea for the novel after spending a night in Room 217 at the hotel in the 1970s.

Despite being the inspiration for the book and the fictional Overlook Hotel, the 1980 horror movie based on the book and directed by Stanley Kubrick and was not actually filmed at the Colorado hotel

Exterior shots seen in the movie were filmed on studio sets and at the Timberline Lodge in Oregon, while interior scenes were filmed on soundstages in England.

However, the 1997 TV miniseries of the same name was filmed at The Stanley Hotel.

