'Red Rocks south': 8,000-seat live venue planned in Colorado

The Sunset will offer views of Pikes Peak sunsets and the Air Force Academy stadium and chapel.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — A new outdoor amphitheater could soon be coming to El Paso County.

The $40 million open-air amphitheater is planned for the Polaris Pointe development near the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Named The Sunset, the venue's creators promise "an unparalleled view of the sun setting over Pikes Peak, America’s mountain, right behind the stage as each concert begins, flanked by the United States Air Force Academy stadium on the left and the iconic Air Force chapel on the right."

The venue was announced Wednesday by Notes Live, "an aggressive new player in the independent live entertainment space," which said the venue is backed by $40 million in financing and due to open in 2023.

The Sunset will host large touring acts and feature amenities like 60 VIP luxury firepit suites, four-to-five star restaurants including a chophouse with a rooftop bar "carrying over 150 of the rarest bourbons in the world," according to Notes Live.

Notes Live opened another Colorado Springs music venue, Boot Barn Hall, in February 2019.

The venue is one of several venues Notes Live has been opening across the country in "entertainment deserts" where there are growing populations but a lack of high-quality venues.

"These are some of the fastest-growing cities in America, but the live entertainment options haven’t caught up to the population," said Notes Live Founder and Chairman JW Roth. "Notes Live venues will cater to these upscale demographics looking for a place where the overall experience is as good as the music itself."

"People know that I go over the top, it’s just what I do," said Roth. "I want it to be perfect, and I want that perfection to be translated into everything we do."

