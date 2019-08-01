Traffic downtown isn’t a story. Traffic downtown because there are a bunch of longhorns, horses, western wagons and cowboys is more of a story.

But it happens every year during the kickoff parade for the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo … and if you haven’t seen it before, it’s actually quite a sight to behold.

Past grand marshals have included the likes of then-Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper and NBA legend Chauncey Billups. This year, the honor goes to Denver urban developer Dana Crawford, who was behind the designation of LoDo and revamp of Union Station.

This year’s parade is slated for noon on Thursday (Jan. 10).

The cattle drive/parade starts at Union Station. It continues down 17th Street and ends at 17th and Tremont. Thousands of people stand along the route every year.

You can find the full parade map below:

Can’t see the map? Click here: https://bit.ly/2si0OoG

You can watch a Facebook Live video of last year’s stock show parade here:

9NEWS (KUSA) Couldn't make it downtown for the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo Parade? Here's a live look!

The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off on Jan. 12 and runs until Jan. 27. It’s a 113-year-old tradition that brings in thousands of farmers, ranchers and city folk alike to the complex near Interstate 70 and Brighton Boulevard.

Grounds admission is free on Jan. 15.

For more information about the stock show and to buy tickets, head to: https://nationalwestern.com/