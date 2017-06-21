GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The bubbling hot springs in Glenwood have been drawing people to the town for hundreds of years.

It began with tribes of Ute Indians, then guests of some of the first resorts in Colorado came to the town and now tourists flock to Glenwood for both the relaxing spas and stunning outdoor scenery.

Glenwood Springs is a 5.7-square-mile mountain city in Garfield County about 157 miles west of Denver.

Take a photo tour of Glenwood Springs
01 / 30
<p>Originally called Defiance, Glenwood Springs is a 5.7-square-mile mountain city in Garfield County about 157 miles west of Denver.</p>
02 / 30
<p>The famous Glenwood Hot Springs opened in 1888. It was and still is the world’s largest mineral hot springs pool. The massive pool is fed by the Yampah spring, which produces 3.5 million gallons of water each day. (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
03 / 30
<p>The original red sandstone bathhouse that is still in use today was built in 1890. During WWII, the Hot Springs was used as a U.S. Naval Convalescent Hospital. </p>
04 / 30
<p>Today the pool is open year-round and includes the original 90-degree family pool as well as a 104-degree hot tub, and a kiddy pool and waterslides in the summer months. </p>
05 / 30
<p>Ute Indian tribes also built sweat caves above the hot springs. While the hot mineral water flowed underfoot the vapors would rise, filling the caves with steam.</p>
06 / 30
<p>These caves were re-discovered in the mid-1800s and work began to expand them. The underground caves were enlarged, marble benches, wooden walkways and lights were added, and a spa building was constructed. (Photo: Yampah Spa)</p>
07 / 30
<p>In 1893, the Yampah Springs Vapor Caves officially opened to the public. Visitors to the Yampah spa can still relax in Vapor Cave No. 3, as well as sign up for a variety of spa treatments.</p>
08 / 30
<p>The first guests stayed at Glenwood’s most famous hotel, the Hotel Colorado, in 1893. And it quickly gained a distinguished reputation.</p>
09 / 30
<p>President Teddy Roosevelt stayed for three weeks in 1905 while on a hunting trip in the area and began referring to the hotel as the “Western White House.” During Prohibition, the hotel became a headquarters for illegal activity and Chicago gangsters</p>
10 / 30
<p>It’s still open and has surprisingly reasonable rates, or you can just stop by for afternoon tea, a martini, or a romantic dinner in one of hotel’s restaurants and cafes.</p>
11 / 30
<p>As the Hot Springs and scenic train ride into Glenwood became well known, more and more people began travelling into the town. But not all of them could afford to stay in the Hotel Colorado. Rooming houses were built to attract the “average” guest. </p>
12 / 30
<p>Directly across from the train station were four saloons, a restaurant and grocery store. The owners would rent the rooms above the grocery store portion. They called it the “Denver Rooms.”</p>
13 / 30
<p>Starting with prohibition, the strip went through several remodels, combining more and more of the businesses until in 2001 all of that original block became the Hotel Denver.</p>
14 / 30
Located about 10 miles east of Glenwood Springs along I-70 in the Glenwood Canyon, Hanging Lake is a breathtaking sight.
15 / 30
<p>It’s a short but somewhat strenuous hike to the pristine clear turquoise lake and waterfall. It’s also incredibly popular. On peak summer days, upwards of 1,100 people can come to hike the trail, and all that use is starting to show. </p>
16 / 30
There have also been increasing reports of people ignoring the rules put in place to protect the fragile ecosystem. To combat this, starting in 2018 there will be shuttle system put in place as well as a daily capacity to limit use. 
17 / 30
<p>The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is a mountain-top amusement park complete with cave tours, thrill rides, restaurants, kids’ activities and more. </p>
18 / 30
<p>Perhaps one of the most terrifying is the park's Giant Canyon Swing that suspends riders 1,300 feet above the Colorado River. Patrons can also take a guided cave tour through cool, underground caverns, or go on an intense cave crawl (Photo from park)</p>
19 / 30
<p>A new “Haunted Mine” thrill ride is also being installed at the park. Expected to open by July 4, the ride will drop guests 110 feet in 3 seconds. (Photo: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park)</p>
20 / 30
<p>With its neon sign greeting visitors as they enter downtown, it’s hard to miss the Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar. The supper club has been there since 1947, but it recently went through a major renovation, adding music to the dining experience.</p>
21 / 30
<p>Musicians entertain diners each Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evening starting at 7 p.m. The restaurant also occasionally hosts special events like themed musical shows and murder mystery dinners.</p>
22 / 30
<p>The Pullman is a highly-rated farm-to-table restaurant in downtown Glenwood owned by chef Mark Fischer.  It was even named one of the 20 ‘Best New Restaurants’ in the country by Esquire Magazine when it first opened in 2011.</p>
23 / 30
<p>The menu has a good mix of recognizable dishes (white cheddar burger, angus flat iron steak, mac and cheese) as well as some unique offerings (octopus tostadas, kale pappardelle, fennel duck sausage) if you’re feeling adventurous.</p>
24 / 30
<p>In Glenwood for over 30 years, the Italian Underground is a cozy Italian restaurant located under the Silver Club Building in downtown Glenwood.</p>
25 / 30
<p>They are only open for dinner and focus on authentic northern Italian cuisine. And every meal comes with bread, a salad and scoop of sherbet!</p>
26 / 30
<p>Just off the main drag in Glenwood, Slope & Hatch’s tiny space is almost always packed. This casual eatery has a simply menu concept: hot dogs and tacos. </p>
27 / 30
<p>But the selection of each is massive and unique. Think lamb, calamari, and pork belly as well as the standard fish tacos and chili dogs. They also have a full bar and decent beer selection.</p>
28 / 30
<p>Casey is known as one of the premiere sour breweries in the country. Opened in 2013 by Troy Casey, they specialize in mixed-fermentation beers using 99% Colorado ingredients. </p>
29 / 30
<p>The beers are fermented and aged in vintage oak barrels and the popular fruited varieties are blended with whole Colorado fruits. </p>
30 / 30
<p>But be aware - those who want to visit the Glenwood blending room will need to purchase a ticket, good for a tour and tasting flight. </p>

Glenwood’s earliest inhabitants

One of the most prevalent Native American groups in Colorado, Ute Indians lived in the area near Glenwood Springs long before it was settled.

They were nomadic hunter-gatherers and knew the springs in the area well. Whenever they would pass through they would stop for the healing power of Glenwood’s waters.

The first western settlers came seeking gold in the late 1800s. The town was originally called Defiance, named after the real estate company created in 1882 by the original founders. The first hotel, restaurant and post office opened soon after and others followed hoping to capitalize on the growing town.

PHOTOS: Historic Glenwood Springs
01 / 30
<p>View down the ramp of the bridge that leads over the Colorado River to Grand Avenue and the town of Glenwood Springs c. 1935-1950 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
02 / 30
View of the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs. The Colorado River and timber retaining walls are in the foreground. c. 1900-1920 (Photo: Denver Public Library)
03 / 30
<p>United States President Theodore Roosevelt speaks from a platform decorated with American flags in Glenwood Springs c. 1905 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
04 / 30
<p>Northward frontal view of Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs c. 1891-1901 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
05 / 30
Men who include President Theodore Roosevelt pose on horseback near Glenwood Springs c. 1900-1905 (Photo: Denver Public Library)
06 / 30
<p>View of swimmers as they slip down a slide into the Yampah Hot Springs pool in Glenwood Springs c. 1882-1900 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
07 / 30
View of the Vapor Cave building (built over hot springs) at Glenwood Springs c. 1887-1901 (Photo: Denver Public Library)
08 / 30
<p>Waiting for the strawberry feast, Glenwood Spgs c. 1898-1910 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
09 / 30
<p> View of the Yampah Hot Springs bathhouse at Glenwood Springs c. 1890-1910 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
10 / 30
<p>Northwest view, portion of the thermal springs swimming pool (with slide) and Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs c. 1892-1901 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
11 / 30
Men, women, and children swim with water toys in the Hot Springs Natatorium, at Glenwood Springs c. 1922-1930 (Photo: Denver Public Library)
12 / 30
<p> Men, women, and children swim in the Hot Springs Natatorium with water toys, at Glenwood Springs c. 1922-1930 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
13 / 30
<p> Boys and girls sit and stand on a grassy hill near the swimming pool in Glenwood Springs c. 1880-1890 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
14 / 30
<p>Glenwood Springs Lower 8th Ave c. 1885 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
15 / 30
<p>View of a parade, probably for "Strawberry Day" on Grand Avenue in Glenwood Springs c. 1915-1929 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
16 / 30
<p>Panoramic, aerial view of houses, streets, and trees in Glenwood Springs c. 1901 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
17 / 30
<p>View down the ramp of the Grand Avenue bridge that leads over the Colorado River into the town of Glenwood Springs c. 1978 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
18 / 30
<p>View of the Hotel Colorado, the Colorado River, and people at the Glenwood hot springs pool in Glenwood Springs c. 1893-1900 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
19 / 30
<p>Snowy street scene in Glenwood Springs c. 1915-1929 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
20 / 30
<p>Children play in the Natatorium at the hot springs spa in the town of Glenwood Springs c. 1890-1910 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
21 / 30
<p>The "Denver Hotel" is located at the intersection of Cooper Avenue and East Seventh Street in the town of Glenwood Springs c. 1960-1970 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
22 / 30
<p>View of Glenwood Springs c. 1893-1901 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
23 / 30
<p>Swimmers in bathing suits enjoy a long rectangular hot spring pool and bath house c. 1918 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
24 / 30
<p>Men congregate outside of the first Hotel Colorado in the town of Glenwood Springs c. 1885 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
25 / 30
<p> Interior view of a cave at Fairy Caves near Glenwood Springs c. 1890-1910 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
26 / 30
<p>Denver & Rio Grande Western train, engine number 1703 c. 1939 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
27 / 30
<p>View of the Hotel Colorado and Yampah (Yampa) Hot Springs bathhouse and pool in Glenwood Springs c. 1882-1942 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
28 / 30
<p>Spectators sip tea as they stand outside of the clubhouse at the polo fields at Glenwood Springs c. 1912 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
29 / 30
<p>A parade proceeds down unpaved Grand Avenue in the town of Glenwood Springs c. 1891 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>
30 / 30
<p>A man stands on the fountain in the Yampah (Yampa) Hot Springs swimming pool in Glenwood Springs c. 1882-1900 (Photo: Denver Public Library)</p>

But they didn’t want to just be another mining town. They wanted to attract the wealthy and they would do it by building a European castle-inspired spa and resort.

The Glenwood Hot Springs Pool opened in 1888 and the first guests arrived at the Hotel Colorado in 1893.

Glenwood_Springs_Hotel_Hotel_Colorado_1497322782590.jpg
View of the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs. The Colorado River and timber retaining walls are in the foreground. c. 1900-1920 (Photo: Denver Public Library)

And the timing was perfect. The Denver & Rio Grande railroad had just arrived in Glenwood one year earlier, making the new resort easily accessible to its high-class clientele.

The Hotel Colorado quickly gained a distinguished reputation. President Teddy Roosevelt stayed for three weeks in 1905 while on a hunting trip in the area and began referring to the hotel as the “Western White House.” Both Presidents William Howard Taft and Herbert Hoover also stayed at the hotel as well as socialite Margaret Brown.

Theodore_Roosevelt_near_Glenwood_Springs_Colorado_1497322782053.jpg
Men who include President Theodore Roosevelt pose on horseback near Glenwood Springs c. 1900-1905 (Photo: Denver Public Library)

During Prohibition, the hotel became a headquarters for illegal activity and Chicago gangsters. In fact, a special awning and front door were built so Diamond Jack Alterie, Al Capone and others could get in and out without police and guests noticing them.

The famous Glenwood Hot Springs

Glenwood would not be what it is today without its famous hot springs.

The Ute Indian tribes that first spent time soaking and steaming in the healing waters named the largest spring Yampah, meaning ‘Big Medicine’ in the Ute language. The spring, which produces 3 million gallons of 122-degree water per day, still holds that name.

When plans to use the spring as part of a full-service spa came about in the late 1800s, the entire river had to be diverted. This way there would be room to build the massive pool and bathhouse the founders wanted.

So, they put the inmates at the local jail to work. By 1888, the world’s largest mineral hot springs pool was complete.

Glenwood_Springs_Pool_1497321374519.jpg
Men, women, and children swim with water toys in the Hot Springs Natatorium, at Glenwood Springs c. 1922-1930 (Photo: Denver Public Library)

Around the same time, another attraction using the Yampah Spring was being built.

Ute Indian tribes had built sweat caves above the hot springs. While the hot mineral water flowed underfoot the vapors would rise, filling the cave with steam. At that time, visitors would have to be lowered into the caves.

These caves were re-discovered in the mid-1800s and work began to expand them. One of the underground caves was enlarged, marble benches, wooden walkways and lights were added, and a spa building was constructed. In 1893, the Yampah Springs Vapor Caves officially opened to the public and the other, older caves were abandoned and eventually covered over.

Vapor_Cave_Glenwood_1497322781671.jpg
View of the Vapor Cave building (built over hot springs) at Glenwood Springs c. 1887-1901 (Photo: Denver Public Library)

But the Yampah Spring is not the only hot spring in the town of Glenwood. The Iron Spring is another that runs through Iron Mountain.

Unlike Yampah, which is a sulfur spring, the Iron Spring is a geothermal spring. According to some experts, that means it is more therapeutic as the iron in the water can help oxygenate the blood, as opposed to the more relaxing sulfur spring. The Iron Mountain Hot Springs was built along this spring in 1896.

Each of these still exists today.

Glenwood hot springs_1541112780373.png.jpg

The Glenwood Hot Springs Pool is open year-round and has a 90-degree family pool as well as a 104-degree hot tub and includes a kiddy pool and waterslides in the summer months. The grounds also include a luxury spa, athletic club, resort boutique and dining.

Visitors to the Yampah spa can still relax in Vapor Cave No. 3, as well as sign up for a variety of spa treatments.

Vapor Caves_1541112790744.png.jpg

The Iron Mountain Hot Springs closed in 1996 but reopened under new ownership in July 2015.

A haven for the outdoors

Besides the fact that I-70 winds through the narrow Glenwood Canyon (a project that cost $490.3 million and brought together some of the best engineers of the time), it's also the gateway to many of Colorado’s best outdoor activities.

Hanging Lake is easily the most famous, and crowded, trail. It’s a short but somewhat strenuous hike to a pristine clear green lake. On peak summer days, upwards of 1,100 people can come to hike the trail.

Hanging Lake_1541112786193.png.jpg

And all that use is starting to show. Cars are regularly backed up onto the highway, boardwalks supposed to last 25 years are in disrepair after just seven, and people can regularly be seen breaking the simple rule to not touch the fragile water.

Starting in spring 2019, there will be shuttle system put in place as well as a daily capacity to limit use. A trail access fee has also been proposed.

But Hanging Lake is far from the only hike in the area. Grizzly Creek, Glenwood Canyon Recreation and No Name trails are a few other popular ones.

And as if that's not enough, Glenwood Springs is also home to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, a mountain-top amusement park complete with cave tours, thrill rides, restaurants, kids activities and more. Perhaps one of the most terrifying is the park's Giant Canyon Swing — it launches riders right over a cliff and suspends them midair 1,300 feet above the Colorado River. Patrons can also take a guided cave tour through cool, underground caverns, or go on an intense cave crawl (for thrill-seekers).

Matt Renoux riding the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on opening day_1527709606711.jpg.jpg

A new “Haunted Mine” thrill ride was also installed at the park in 2017. The ride drops guests 110 feet in 3 seconds and was named the "Best New Amusement Park Attraction" by USA Today earlier this year.

The town of Glenwood Springs today

Outside of its many attractions, the city has no shortage of places to eat, drink and shop. The heart of the city is Grand Avenue between 7th and 9th streets.

Among the places you'll find are fun boutiques and bookshops, bakeries, candy shops, hair salons, gift stores and ice cream parlors.

The Lost Cajun Restaurant (711 Grand Ave.) is a great place to grab a plate of gumbo, or head next door to Grind, an eatery serving gourmet burgers, craft beer and shakes.

Lost Cajun_1541112791002.png.jpg

The area also has plenty of options for meat-lovers, including Smoke Modern Barbeque (713 Grand Ave.), Juicy Lucy's Steakhouse (308 7th St.), Co. Ranch House (704 Grand Ave.) and more. The Pullman (330 7th St.) and Slope & Hatch (208 7th St.), both serving New American fare, are also worth a visit.

Coffee lovers can support local business by heading to Blue Bird Café (730 Grand Ave.) or Deja Brew (1101 Grand Ave.).

Grand Ave_1541112779724.png.jpg

Like any good mountain town, Glenwood Springs has no shortage of places to sit down with a cold beer. Options include Casey Brewing and Blending LLC (well known in the industry for their fruity sours); Glenwood Canyon Brewing Co. (which has billiards and serves bar food too) and the Glenwood Springs Brew Garden (complete with live music).

For people who love the city so much they want to move there, the median home price stands at $481,500, according to real estate website Trulia.com. The median rent follows suit with most places in Colorado, at $2,350 for all-size properties.

© 2018 KUSA-TV