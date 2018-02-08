The fact there’s a green sign and an exit off US 285 some 30 minutes west of Denver might make you think it’s a real town.

There’s a Home Depot there too, as well as a gas station, a couple of opera houses and even a school.

But to quote Derek Zoolander, “how can you expect to teach children to read if they can’t fit inside the building?”

These Ken Dolls appear to be taking a brief break after square dancing ... probably.

Allison Sylte, KUSA

Maybe now’s the part where we mention the town in question is “Tiny Town.” It is by no means an incorporated municipality, but if you grew up in Colorado, your parents probably have some pictures of you in jail here (in a good way).

Heck, your grandparents might have photos of your parents in jail here too … after all, the history dates back all the way to 1915.

This story is part of our weekly #9Neighborhoods series. Join us on the 9NEWS Instagram starting at noon on Friday for a photo tour of Tiny Town!

“It’s kinda like Disneyland!”

To be real though, Tiny Town pre-dates Disneyland by 40 years, but it has the same concept of suspending reality – in a way that not just kids love.

“It’s kinda like Disneyland. You don’t necessarily have to be a kid to enjoy Disneyland,” said Dave Christopherson. He’s a train engineer at Tiny Town during the summer, but during the winter, he “fills in” for Santa Claus in Douglas County.

This is Dave Christopherson. He's an engineer (for trains) at Tiny Town, and works as a Santa during the winter.

Allison Sylte, KUSA

What’s now Tiny Town began as “Turnerville” in 1915, when a man named George Turner built a city of model houses to entertain his daughter.

It grew large enough to be open to the public in 1920, and by 1924, it had 125 buildings – prompting some 20,000 people to make the then-hazardous drive from Denver to check it out.

One thing that’s fair to say about Tiny Town? It’s a resilient place. It’s been knocked out by multiple floods – and at one point, was a “debris-strewn ghost town” (that’s according to the Tiny Town history on the attraction’s website).

You can buy lumber for tiny houses. Giant cars loom in the distance.

Allison Sylte, KUSA

It was bought in 1972 by a man who was killed by a runaway train on his way to Tiny Town five years later, closed in 1978 and 1983, then reopened for good in 1988 to much fanfare.

Now, it’s got a railroad with four locomotives (two of which are steam engines) as well as dozens of tiny houses, jails, replicas of actual businesses and a gift store for families to enjoy for years to come.

If you need a tiny motorcycle, you can buy one here.

Allison Sylte, KUSA

Going to Tiny Town

Christopherson said one of the goals of Tiny Town is to make it affordable for families. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 2 through 12 and free for anyone younger than that (as long as they're accompanied by an adult and honestly … if a 1-year-old gets to Tiny Town without an adult, we as a news organization need to ask some questions).

Train rides are $2 a person, and Tiny Town is open Saturdays and Sundays in May, every day from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and then weekends during September (unless it snows early). The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I always tell people, ‘you’re never too old for this town,’” Christopherson said.

"How can kids watch movies ... if they can't even fit into the building?!" Derek Zoolander, probably.

Allison Sylte, KUSA

A pro tip for this weekend? Christopherson and a couple dozen of his fellow Santas will be at Tiny Town Saturday morning. He said they’ll likely be wearing Hawaiian shirts because even Santa loves the Jimmy Buffett lifestyle.

“It’s Tiny Town, never a dull moment,” he said.

To get to Tiny Town, take US 285 into the mountains for six miles, and then exit at North Turkey Creek Road (you’ll see some signs). There are two free parking lots to the left.

This enterprising doll is a true businessman.

Allison Sylte, KUSA

A look at Tiny Town

Once again: Tiny Town is literally just a “Tiny Town.” Would some of these houses still be $400,000 if they were in Denver? Probably (that’s sarcasm, by the way).

Take a tour of Tiny Town via the photos below. And if you visit, be sure to peek into the windows – there are Barbies, a Batman and even the Grinch enjoying property that’s finally their size.

PHOTOS: Tiny Town isn't a real town, but it does have tiny buildings

Can't see the photo gallery? Click here: https://on9news.tv/2LLphin

© 2018 KUSA-TV