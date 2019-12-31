COLORADO, USA — Ring in 2020 with a bang!

There are several Colorado towns that are hosting celebrations with fireworks this year.

RELATED: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: December 27-31

Here's a rundown of where you can go to see one of them:

Denver

16th Street Mall

For the 18th year, the skies over downtown Denver will be lit up by fireworks on New Year's Eve. There are two shows along the 16th Street Mall: one at 9 p.m. and the other at midnight. Both will be synchronized to music played by a live DJ. Each show is expected to run for about eight minutes and can be seen anywhere along the mall.

Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak summit

Since 1922, a Colorado Springs mountaineering club has been trekking up Pikes Peak in often frigid temperatures to shoot fireworks off the summit of the mountain at midnight on New Year's Eve. The unique show is visible throughout most of the city.

RELATED: Colorado hiking group AdAmAn completes 95th New Year's hike

Lars Leber

Loveland

The Promenade Shops at Centerra

Fireworks are just part of the New Year's Eve Bash at Centerra in Loveland. The celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. with a twinkling Winter Wonderlights show at the Chapungu Sculpture Park. There will also be free admission to the ice rink and other free activities in the main plaza starting at 6 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 8 p.m.

Evergreen

Highway 74 near Evergreen Lake

The city of Evergreen is hosting a giant street festival on New Year's Eve. There will be music by a local DJ, food trucks, a fire pit for roasting marshmallows, mini putt putt golf, other games and a fireworks show at 8 p.m. There is no alcohol permitted at this event. Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door and part of the proceeds go to local non-profits.

Aspen

Wagner Park

The celebration in Aspen begins with free ice skating at the Aspen Ice Gardens from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Then head over to Wagner Park to enjoy music from a DJ and warm up by a giant bonfire. Near midnight, pieces of paper submitted from the community with things each person wants to let go written on them (negativity, unmet goals, etc.) will be dropped into the fire. Finally, fireworks will light up Aspen Mountain to start the new year.

Snowmass

Snowmass Base Village

The whole family can participate in this torchlight parade. Anyone who wants to be part of it - and is at least 8 years old - will head up the Village Express chairlift at 5:30 p.m. Then everyone will hold red flares and follow each other, making wide turns down the slope to create a glowing path on the mountain for those viewing it from below. Finally, a fireworks show will cap off the night starting at 10 p.m.

Vail Resorts

Vail

Vail Mountain - Golden Peak

A torchlight parade and fireworks show is an annual tradition in Vail. The parade, made up of Vail ski instructors and other residents holding glowing sticks, begins at 6:15 p.m. on Golden Peak. The fireworks show will follow the parade.

Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Ski Resort

Start the show by watching the Steamboat SnowSports School parade down the mountain lit by torches. The parade is expected to begin around 5:30 p.m. Around the same time, a fireworks display will help light up the night sky.

RELATED: 2,400-pound firework could launch Steamboat Springs into record book

Glenwood Springs

7th Street Plaza

Join the inaugural Grand New Years Celebration in downtown Glenwood Springs! 7th Street will be closed and filled with food vendors and a stage for live music. The fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

Durango

Purgatory Resort

The New Year's Eve celebration at Purgatory includes dinner, child-care, a torchlight parade and fireworks. There are two buffet-style dinners at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. with carving stations, desserts and a build-your-own hot chocolate bar. Child-care with activities, games, movies and dinner is available for kids aged 2 months to 10 years starting at 5:30 p.m. The torchlight parade begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by a fireworks show. Then live music will play into the new year.

Winter Park

Rendezvous Event Center

This free New Year's Eve celebration in Winter Park features sledding, hot chocolate, dancing and a fireworks show. For the first time, the music and dancing part of the event will be as a silent disco - where attendees wear wireless headphones and dance to music they choose. Fireworks are at 9 p.m.

RELATED: Winter Park marks earliest opening ever

Monarch

Monarch Mountain base area

This will be Monarch's 80th New Year's Eve torchlight parade and fireworks show. The torchlight parade begins when it gets dark out and the fireworks show will follow after. Both are free and can be seen from the base of the mountain or the ski lodge deck. Anyone skiing or snowboarding at the resort during the day can register to be a part of the parade. The celebration also includes live music, food and drinks, and children's activities.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Colorado Guide