DENVER — Just across the street from Denver's Crestmoor Park is a Mediterranean-inspired estate that will soon be available to buyers.

Built in 2005, the recently renovated home at 21 S. Kearney St. features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms across 7,934 square feet. Features of the remodel by Boulder-based Surround Architecture include ironwork imported from Morocco, Berloni cabinetry, stainless steel countertops and custom design touches throughout. The spacious square footage provides room for a gym and recreation/media room in the finished basement.

The home's .29-acre lot is located on a tree-lined street and faces east to allow plenty of sun to spill into the home's large arched windows and yard. Balconies, an outdoor kitchen and window seats give plenty of opportunity to soak it all in.

The property was most recently purchased by William W. Smith III in 2017 for $2.3 million, according to public records.

