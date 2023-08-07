x
Thomas the Tank Engine is rolling back into Colorado

Thomas will be in Colorado for three weekends next month.
Credit: Colorado Railroad Museum

GOLDEN, Colo. — Thomas the Tank Engine is bound for Colorado once again this autumn.

The world's most popular train engine will pull into Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden for three weekends in September.

Day Out With Thomas features train rides with a full-size Thomas the Tank Engine, live entertainment, scavenger hunt, hay bale maze, stage shows, sing-a-longs and photo opportunities.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9; Sunday, Sept. 10; Saturday, Sept. 16; Sunday, Sept. 17; Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24.

Day Out With Thomas tickets are on sale at ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org. Ticket prices are $25 for ages one and up.

Colorado Railroad Museum said tickets for the event usually sell out in advance and walk-up sales will not be available.

Credit: Colorado Railroad Museum

