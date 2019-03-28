COLORADO, USA — Three of America’s 50 fastest-growing craft breweries reside in Colorado — and are spread throughout very disparate places in the state.

According to the annual list released by the Boulder-Based Brewers Association, the national industry group for the craft-beer industry, the most quickly expanding privately owned breweries, as measured by production, include:

No. 10: Periodic Brewing LLC of Leadville, which also opened a taproom this year in Northglenn;

No. 29: Storm Peak Brewing of Steamboat Springs, which operates out of a 4,600-square-foot facility in the vacation-destination town; and,

No. 31: New Image Brewing of Arvada, which has grown a national reputation for its experimental sours and hazy India pale ales.

The full list of 50 breweries is spread across 17 different states and represents largely smaller breweries and brewpubs that have ramped up production, opened second facilities or grabbed attention across the country.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2HJsH2v

