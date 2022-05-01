x
Where to see the USAF Thunderbirds in Colorado this week

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are making their first appearance in Colorado since last May.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will soar over the skies of Colorado Springs this week.

The Thunderbirds will be part of the iconic graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy Wednesday morning.

The Class of 2022 Graduation Ceremony takes place Wednesday, May 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Falcon Stadium. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III will serve as a commencement speaker.

The best view of the Thunderbirds' post-graduation flyover will be east of Interstate near the Air Force Academy.

The Western Museum of Mining will hold a watch party nearby at 225 North Gate Boulevard. Tickets are $5 and benefit the museum.

If you aren't able to catch them on Wednesday, the Thunderbirds will next be in the region for Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 27. The Thunderbirds' 2022 show schedule is available here.

