Here's when you can get tickets to the Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera exhibit at Denver Art Museum

Tickets will go on sale in two blocks to help manage capacity and visitor flow.

DENVER — The Denver Art Museum (DAM) has announced dates for when Coloradans can purchase tickets to see an exhibit featuring artwork by Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and other Mexican Modernism artists.

The highly anticipated, traveling exhibit is set to open at the DAM on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 and will be on display through Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

In order to manage capacity and visitor flow during the pandemic, the museum has opted to release exhibition tickets in two phases.

Tickets for the first phase will go on sale to the public starting Monday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. through the museum's website or by calling 720-913-0130. Those ticket holders will be able see the exhibition at a selected time from opening day through Nov. 30, 2020.

Tickets for adult members start at $20, and $26 for non-members.

A second block of tickets will be available for purchase starting Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. Guests who purchase tickets for that block will get to see the exhibition during its final eight weeks from Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

“Selling exhibition tickets in two blocks is a departure from past ticketing processes,” said Christoph Heinrich, Frederick and Jan Mayer Director of the DAM. “This approach allows us to be to be nimble with ticketing, and make any necessary adjustments to maintain a healthy museum environment for our visitors and staff.”

The Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism exhibition features more than 150 total pieces, including:

13 of Rivera's pieces of art includes in 1943 Calla Lilly Vendor.

A display of Rivera's social and politically-charged murals.

More than 20 of Kahlo's paintings and drawings, including seven self-portraits

María Izquierdo’s 1946 Naturaleza viva series.

Paintings by Carlos Mérida’s including his 1959 painting titled Festival of the Birds.

Works by Lola Alvarez Bravo.

Works by Gunther Gerzso.

The focus of the exhibition is on how these particular artists helped establish a national identity and creative spirit in Mexico following the end of the Mexican Revolution in 1920, according to the DAM website.

Visit the museum's website for more information on ticketing, exhibition hours and health and safety procedures.