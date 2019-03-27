FORT COLLINS, Colo. — After a change in plans to Colorado State University's RamFest, the annual welcome celebration has announced its latest headliner — and it's a first for the university.

Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish, known for her breakout performance in 2017's box office hit "Girls Trip," will headline RamFest, becoming the first comedian to hold down the annual campus event on April 11.

RamFest has historically taken the form of a summer's-end concert welcoming students back to campus each August, but it was unexpectedly postponed last summer when an "internationally known" performer slated to headline the concert had to cancel their tour.

The campus-wide welcome event has brought names like Lee Brice, The Head and the Heart and Jhené Aiko to CSU.

Haddish will perform a stand-up comedy show at CSU's Moby Arena, as first reported in the Rocky Mountain Collegian. Tickets are $10 for students and $30 for the general public.

READ MORE at Coloradoan.com: https://bit.ly/2JT0dVM

RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

RELATED | Who's coming to Denver Pop Culture Con in 2019?

RELATED | Who's playing Fiddler's Green in 2019?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS