DILLON, Colo. — As winter winds down, time is running out to visit the Ice Castles in Dillon.

The popular attraction will officially close for the season on March 9, according to a news release.

The Ice Castles opened for the season on December 21 just in time for the holidays and over the past nine weeks, tens of thousands of people have toured the outdoor attraction, according to organizers.

The castles, which are made up of hundreds of thousands of hand-placed icicles, feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers that light up and twinkle to music at night.

Utah-based Ice Castles, LLC, operated five other locations in the U.S. this winter season.

You can find tickets here. General admission for ages 12 and up is $15.95 during the week and $18.95 on weekends if purchased ahead of time. Standby tickets jump in price and are based on availability and aren't guaranteed. The Ice Castles are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

