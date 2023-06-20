x
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler announce Colorado show

The 'Saturday Night Live' alumni will continue their sold-out live tour this fall.
Credit: AP
In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)

DENVER — Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will continue their "Restless Leg Tour" this autumn with new shows in Colorado, Ohio, Texas, Nevada, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

The comedy writers, producers, actresses and "Saturday Night Live" alumni will bring their comedy tour to Denver's Bellco Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Ticket presales will launch Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m., including an artist presale with code RESTLESS at livenation.com.

General ticket sales begin Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. at tinaamytour.com.

Located inside the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, the Bellco Theatre is a 5,000-seat venue that hosts concerts, lectures and family spectaculars.

RESTLESS LEG TOUR DATES

  • Thursday, Sept. 21 – Cleveland – State Theatre at Playhouse Square
  • Sunday, Oct. 1 – Denver – Bellco Theatre
  • Thursday, Oct. 12 – Austin – Bass Concert Hall
  • Friday, Nov. 10 – Las Vegas – Resorts World Theatre
  • Saturday, Nov. 11 – Las Vegas – Resorts World Theatre
  • Thursday, Dec. 14 – Philadelphia – The Met
  • Saturday, Jan. 13 – Portland – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Credit: Live Nation

