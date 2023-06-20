Tina Fey, Amy Poehler announce Colorado show

The 'Saturday Night Live' alumni will continue their sold-out live tour this fall.

DENVER — Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will continue their "Restless Leg Tour" this autumn with new shows in Colorado, Ohio, Texas, Nevada, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

The comedy writers, producers, actresses and "Saturday Night Live" alumni will bring their comedy tour to Denver's Bellco Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Ticket presales will launch Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m., including an artist presale with code RESTLESS at livenation.com.

General ticket sales begin Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. at tinaamytour.com.

Located inside the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, the Bellco Theatre is a 5,000-seat venue that hosts concerts, lectures and family spectaculars.

RESTLESS LEG TOUR DATES

Thursday, Sept. 21 – Cleveland – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Sunday, Oct. 1 – Denver – Bellco Theatre

Thursday, Oct. 12 – Austin – Bass Concert Hall

Friday, Nov. 10 – Las Vegas – Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, Nov. 11 – Las Vegas – Resorts World Theatre

Thursday, Dec. 14 – Philadelphia – The Met

Saturday, Jan. 13 – Portland – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

