Draco Malfoy is coming to Colorado

DENVER — Draco Malfoy has been summoned to Colorado.

Tom Felton — known for starring as Slytherin's Draco Falfoy in the "Harry Potter" saga — is the latest addition to the celebrity lineup at Fan Expo Denver.

Felton has also starred in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" and CW's "The Flash."

Felton will appear Saturday and Sunday in Denver. Felton's "Harry Potter" co-star Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley, will also be at the festival.

Fan Expo Denver runs from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2, at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

"After an incredible event in 2022, we are very excited to kick-off 2023’s Fan Expo Denver with such a strong lineup of popular celebrities," said Andrew Moyes, vice president of Fan Expo HQ. "Our Denver fans have proven to be huge supporters of pop culture conventions, and we can’t wait to bring the Fan Expo experience to everyone for the third year."

Tickets for Fan Expo Denver are on sale now.

Fan Expo Denver celebrity lineup

Christina Ricci, "The Addams Family"

Vincent D'Onofrio, "Daredevil"

Charlie Cox, "Daredevil"

Bonnie Wright, "Harry Potter"

Tom Felton, "Harry Potter"

Hayden Christensen, "Star Wars"

Vivien Lyra Blair, "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Emily Swallow, "The Mandalorian"

Katie Sackhoff, "The Mandalorian"

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

Stephen Amell, "Arrow"

Steve Burns, "Blue's Clues"

Grace Van Dien, "Stranger Things"

Jon Bernthal, "Walking Dead"

Gabriel Luna, "The Last of Us"

Neve Campbell, "Scream"

Skeet Ulrich, "Scream"

Matthew Lillard, "Scream"

Jamie Kennedy, "Scream"

Sam Raimi, "Spider-Man"

Danny Trejo, "Machete"

Gates McFadden, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Brent Spiner, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Jonathan Frakes, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Michael Dorn, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Leslie David Baker, "The Office"

Brian Baumgartner, "The Office"

Kate Flannery, "The Office"

Christopher Lloyd, "Back to the Future"

Chevy Chase, "Vacation"

Christie Brinkley, "Vacation"

Randy Quaid, "Vacation"

Dana Barron, "Vacation"

Beverly D'Angelo, "Vacation"

Anthony Michael Hall, "Vacation"

Ron Perlman, "Hellboy"

Henry Winkler, "Happy Days"

