Tom Segura sells out Ball Arena, adds 2nd show

DENVER — Comedian Tom Segura has sold out Denver's largest indoor arena and added an additional performance on his latest cross-country tour.

The stand-up comic will bring the "I'm Coming Everywhere - World Tour" to Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24.

The Saturday show is now sold out, but tickets for the Sunday performance in Denver are on sale now. Tickets range in price from $49.50 to $95.50, plus applicable fees, and are on sale at BallArena.com.

Segura is perhaps best known for his Netflix comedy specials, "Ball Hog," "Disgraceful," "Mostly Stories," and "Completely Normal."

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

