Radio DJ signs off KS107.5 after 25 years

One of Denver's most popular radio personalities is a free agent after departing his longtime station.

Tony V announced he has departed KQKS KS107.5 FM after a quarter century.

"Over the course of 25 years, I have had the privilege and honor of wearing gold and purple and representing the No. 1 Hip-Hop station in the Mile High City," announced Tony V on social media. "It is with a heavy heart that I announce, after long deliberation with my family and peers, I have decided I will not be renewing my contract with KS1075."

"Over this last quarter century, I have had the pleasure of working with so many talented people and have created so many memories as I became one of the voices of our great city," said Tony V. "From the early days of rocking the mic at the clubs to the recent years as your morning show host on your ride to work; this journey has been unforgettable and one that is laced with milestones and achievements."

"With that being said, I am a #FreeAgent and look forward to finding my next home and entertaining the city once again. To be continued…"

Known as KS104.3 since the late 1980s, KQKS moved to 107.5 in 1997 and has had various owners through the years including Western Cities, Jefferson-Pilot, Lincoln Financial Group and current owner Audacy.

"My greatest personal achievement during this journey has been the platform I was blessed with to help families and children through our perennial school drives, food drives, and other community outreach programs," wrote Tony V. "I appreciate every single person who has given me the longevity and drive to stay in this business and look forward to my next endeavor as a personality for the city, wherever that may be. Special thanks to my wife and kids for encouraging me, loving me, supporting me, and helping me realize my worth."

