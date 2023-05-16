x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Guide

Three cities in Colorado listed in the Top 25 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

This year's rankings by U.S. News & World Report has Boulder and Colorado Springs ranked in the top 10 for the best places to live in the U.S.
Credit: mitchbowers - stock.adobe.com

COLORADO, USA — Two cities in Colorado have officially been named in the top 10 of this year's edition of "Best Places to Live in the U.S."

According to U.S. News & World Report, the rankings are based on "details people consider most carefully when moving somewhere new, from the cost of living to the weather, and more minute factors like air quality and access to health care."

Boulder remains at its fourth place spot – behind Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama, and Green Bay, Wisconsin. The publication gave the city high marks for a strong job market, as well as for a high quality of life. 

"The metro area’s average annual salary of $73,360 is nearly $15,000 above the national average, and the average monthly unemployment rate is just 2.69%. Boulder’s high school education ranks second for college readiness, behind San Jose. Like San Jose, though, Boulder is a pricey place to live, with a cost of living that requires 27.45% of the median household income," the U.S. News and World Report said. 

Credit: City of Colorado Springs

Sitting a little further down the list is Colorado Springs at No. 9. 

In the rankings, it mentions that steady population growth due to net migration, as well as a consistently strong job market, is what helped Colorado Springs attain its spot in the rankings.

What about the Top 25?

Looking at the top 25, Fort Collins, makes an appearance at No. 23

"This northern Colorado metro area ranks No. 15 for Quality of Life, which considers a wide variety of topics, including quality of education, access to quality health care, crime, air quality, general well-being and risk of and resilience to extreme weather. In particular, Fort Collins receives the 12th-highest score for college readiness among high school students, based on data from the U.S. News Best High Schools ranking," the U.S. News & World Report said. 

Credit: KUSA Drone Footage

The full list of cities is as follows:

  1. Green Bay, Wisconsin
  2. Huntsville, Alabama
  3. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina
  4. Boulder, Colorado
  5. Sarasota, Florida
  6. Naples, Florida
  7. Portland, Maine
  8. Charlotte, North Carolina
  9. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  10. Fayetteville, Arkansas
  11. Madison, Wisconsin
  12. Boise, Idaho
  13. San Jose, California
  14. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  15. Melbourne, Florida
  16. Jacksonville, Florida
  17. Albany, New York
  18. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  19. Des Moines, Iowa
  20. Grand Rapids, Michigan
  21. Knoxville, Tennessee
  22. Syracuse, New York
  23. Fort Collins, Colorado
  24. Tampa, Florida
  25. Hickory, North Carolina

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide 

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

More Videos

In Other News

New adaptive sports building coming to Eldora Mountain Resort

Before You Leave, Check This Out