Three cities in Colorado listed in the Top 25 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

This year's rankings by U.S. News & World Report has Boulder and Colorado Springs ranked in the top 10 for the best places to live in the U.S.

COLORADO, USA — Two cities in Colorado have officially been named in the top 10 of this year's edition of "Best Places to Live in the U.S."

According to U.S. News & World Report, the rankings are based on "details people consider most carefully when moving somewhere new, from the cost of living to the weather, and more minute factors like air quality and access to health care."

Boulder remains at its fourth place spot – behind Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama, and Green Bay, Wisconsin. The publication gave the city high marks for a strong job market, as well as for a high quality of life.

"The metro area’s average annual salary of $73,360 is nearly $15,000 above the national average, and the average monthly unemployment rate is just 2.69%. Boulder’s high school education ranks second for college readiness, behind San Jose. Like San Jose, though, Boulder is a pricey place to live, with a cost of living that requires 27.45% of the median household income," the U.S. News and World Report said.

Sitting a little further down the list is Colorado Springs at No. 9.

In the rankings, it mentions that steady population growth due to net migration, as well as a consistently strong job market, is what helped Colorado Springs attain its spot in the rankings.

What about the Top 25?

Looking at the top 25, Fort Collins, makes an appearance at No. 23.

"This northern Colorado metro area ranks No. 15 for Quality of Life, which considers a wide variety of topics, including quality of education, access to quality health care, crime, air quality, general well-being and risk of and resilience to extreme weather. In particular, Fort Collins receives the 12th-highest score for college readiness among high school students, based on data from the U.S. News Best High Schools ranking," the U.S. News & World Report said.

The full list of cities is as follows:

Green Bay, Wisconsin Huntsville, Alabama Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina Boulder, Colorado Sarasota, Florida Naples, Florida Portland, Maine Charlotte, North Carolina Colorado Springs, Colorado Fayetteville, Arkansas Madison, Wisconsin Boise, Idaho San Jose, California Ann Arbor, Michigan Melbourne, Florida Jacksonville, Florida Albany, New York Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Des Moines, Iowa Grand Rapids, Michigan Knoxville, Tennessee Syracuse, New York Fort Collins, Colorado Tampa, Florida Hickory, North Carolina

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.