4 Colorado restaurants make Yelp's 'Top Places to Eat'

DENVER — Yelp has unveiled its annual list of top restaurants and four from Colorado made the cut.
Pho Haus in Denver was the highest-ranking Colorado restaurant on Yelp's list of "Top Places to Eat in 2021."
The other Centennial State locations on the list include Latke Love in Littleton, and Esters Neighborhood Pub and Lucky Noodles in Denver.
> Above video: Colorado restaurants in a post-COVID world.
Yelp said it determines the best places to eat through user suggestions, restaurant ratings, number of reviews and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally. Yelp also further curated the list with the expertise of its Community Managers around the country to finalize the rankings.
This year’s number one spot was Kelley Farm Kitchen, a women-owned vegan restaurant in West Virginia.
According to Yelp, nearly all the businesses on the list are priced under $30 per person and nearly all are new to the annual rankings.
Top 100 Places to Eat for 2021
- Kelley Farm Kitchen - Harpers Ferry, WV
- Mazra - San Bruno, CA
- Local Expedition Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta, GA
- Heat Da Spot - Washington, DC
- Simon’s Hot Dogs - Scottsdale, AZ
- Arun’s Indian Kitchen - Coral Springs, FL
- Halls Chophouse - Charleton, SC
- 1618 Asian Fusion - Austin, TX
- Intentional Food Cafe and Market - Mesa, AZ
- Enat Ethiopian Restaurant - Charlotte, NC
- Nova Kitchen & Bar - Garden Grove, CA
- Jack of Cups Saloon - Folly Beach, SC
- La Finca Bowls - Albuquerque, NM
- Sushi J - Bellevue, WA
- Tasty Pizza - Omaha, NE
- Tacos Doña Lena - Houston, TX
- Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina - Henderson - Henderson, NV
- Wright’s Barbecue - Johnson, AR
- The Pasta Shop - Denville, NJ
- Cutbow Coffee Roastology - Albuquerque, NM
- Moku Roots - Lahaina, HI
- Cafe La Maude - Philadelphia, PA
- Los Andes Restaurant - Providence, RI
- Chris’s Ice Cream - Indianapolis, IN
- Pho Haus - Denver, CO
- Mayan Cafe - Louisville, KY
- Latke Love - Littleton, CO
- The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley, CA
- Forastero - Chicago, IL
- Santo Brúklin - New York, NY
- GW Fins - New Orleans, LA
- Zahav - Philadelphia, PA
- Tacos El Azteca - Norwalk, CT
- Sindoore - Indian By Nature - Nashville, TN
- Ace No 3 - Charlotte, NC
- Creekwood - Berkeley, CA
- Saddle Creek Breakfast Club - Omaha, NE
- Skull’s Rainbow Room - Nashville, TN
- Manna Bistro & Bakery - Centerville, VA
- The Robin’s Nest - Salt Lake City, UT
- Slackwater - Sandy, UT
- The Chef and I on Ninth - Nashville, TN
- Esters Neighborhood Pub - Denver, CO
- A2Z Cafe - Indianapolis, IN
- Kim’s Sushi - West Orange, NJ
- Caffè Panna - New York, NY
- Cafe Kacao - Oklahoma City, OK
- Buena Gente Cuban Bakery - Decatur, GA
- Esther’s Kitchen - Las Vegas, NV
- Olive + Oak - St. Louis, MO
- Lucky Noodles - Denver, CO
- Havana Tropical Grill - Rogers, AR
- Odd Duck - Milwaukee, WI
- Maple Leaf Diner - Dallas, TX
- Eem - Portland, OR
- Pho Bac - Baltimore, MD
- Northstar Cafe - Liberty Township, OH
- Casa Corazon Restaurant - Phoenix, AZ
- CLTRE vgn jnt - Virginia Beach, VA
- Grassroots Ice Cream - Granby, CT
- September in Bangkok - New Haven, CT
- Egg Roll Number 1 - Indianapolis, IN
- Fresh Tiki Bar - Somerville, NJ
- Vegan Friendly Foods - Baton Rouge, LA
- Glur Thai - New York, NY
- The Copper Kettle Tea Bar - Foley, AL
- Siam Hibachi - Grove City, OH
- Poor Calvin’s - Atlanta, GA
- Boludo - Minneapolis, MN
- Shun - Houston, TX
- Henry VII Carvery - Kittery, ME
- Higo Bakery - La Habra, CA
- PLAYDATE NYC - Flushing, NY
- Pho Vn Cuisine - Fishers, IN
- Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs - Buffalo, NY
- Pomodoro - Seattle, WA
- La Sabrosita Restaurant - Lilburn, GA
- Brick 29 - Nampa, ID
- Two Cities Pizza Company - Mason, OH
- Paisan’s Old World Deli & Catering - Reno, NV
- Sushi House - Bentonville, AR
- Lazo’s Taco Shack - Milwaukee, WI
- ABC Pony - Washington, DC
- Rainbow Donuts - York, SC
- El Maestro del Taco - Bellevue, WA
- Terra GR - Grand Rapids, MI
- Beerline Cafe - Milwaukee, WI
- The Parish - Tucson, AZ
- Khana Indian Grill - Fayetteville, AR
- The Jones Assembly - Oklahoma City, OK
- DiAnoia’s Eatery - Pittsburgh, PA
- Momo Sushi - Minneapolis, MN
- Waffle Love - Round Rock, TX
- Jack Stack Barbecue - Overland Park - Overland Park, KS
- Bennett’s Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
- White Yak - Philadelphia, PA
- Bacco Vino & Contorni - Providence, RI
- Aba - Chicago, IL
- Lang Van - Charlotte, NC
- Royal Sushi & Izakaya - Philadelphia, PA
