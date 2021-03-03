4 Colorado restaurants make Yelp's 'Top Places to Eat'

Yelpers helped determine the annual list with thousands of restaurant suggestions.

DENVER — Yelp has unveiled its annual list of top restaurants and four from Colorado made the cut.

Pho Haus in Denver was the highest-ranking Colorado restaurant on Yelp's list of "Top Places to Eat in 2021."

The other Centennial State locations on the list include Latke Love in Littleton, and Esters Neighborhood Pub and Lucky Noodles in Denver.

Yelp said it determines the best places to eat through user suggestions, restaurant ratings, number of reviews and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally. Yelp also further curated the list with the expertise of its Community Managers around the country to finalize the rankings.

This year’s number one spot was Kelley Farm Kitchen, a women-owned vegan restaurant in West Virginia.

According to Yelp, nearly all the businesses on the list are priced under $30 per person and nearly all are new to the annual rankings.

