Topgolf event to be held at Colorado football stadium

Topgolf is coming to a 98-year-old Colorado football stadium.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will visit Folsom Field at the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) this summer.

The immersive golf experience will come to the home of the Colorado Buffaloes football for four days from Wednesday, June 29 through Saturday, July 2, school officials announced Tuesday.

The stadium tour lets players tee it up inside some of the country's most iconic stadiums, hitting golf balls at on-field targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box.

CU officials said the event will host "toptracer technology" that accurately traces the flight path of the golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium game, designed for all skill levels.

"We're extremely excited to be able to host this unique event in Folsom Field," said CU Athletic Director Rick George. "Folsom has hosted games, concerts, graduations and even beach volleyball in its history, but this will definitely be a new experience, one I think our fans of all ages can enjoy."

Tickets go on sale on Monday, April 25 at TopgolfLive.com.

Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $80 for player tickets and $40 for CU students. With the initial on sale date, only full bay reservations will be made available.

Experience tickets, which will be sold for $175, include a locker room tour, Folsom Field sideline picture opportunity, access to drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, a complimentary Topgolf Lifetime Membership and a game play voucher, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location (excluding Topgolf Las Vegas).

Twelve stadiums hosted a Topgolf Live event in 2021. Other venues currently scheduled to host a stop on the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour in 2022 lineup include Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn University and Beaver Stadium at Penn State.

