Topgolf is coming to Colorado Springs.

Set to open this summer, Topgolf is hiring more than 200 people for its third Colorado location.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Topgolf is coming to southern Colorado.

The sports entertainment company has announced plans for its newest location to open in northern Colorado Springs in summer of 2021.

The Topgolf venue will be Colorado's third, joining existing locations in Centennial and Thornton.

The two-level Topgolf venue will be located at the Polaris Pointe complex at the new I-25 and Powers Boulevard interchange near the Air Force Academy.

“Topgolf values the connections we have built throughout the state of Colorado and we look forward to bringing another unique and entertaining experience to the community of Colorado Springs,” said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. “We were thrilled to work with Polaris Pointe as we add this location to the Topgolf family of venues for all to safely enjoy.”

"Guests of the new, two-level Topgolf venue will soon experience a tech-driven place to play with point-scoring games in the venue’s 74 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming," said Topgolf in a statement.

With outdoor heated areas, the new location will be open year-round.

“From the beginning, the vision was to create a first-of-its-kind gathering place for the community of Colorado Springs and we are looking forward to Topgolf bringing this vision to life,” said Polaris Pointe developer Gary Erickson. “We know this community has been looking forward to a place to practice their swing, have good food and drinks, or simply enjoy time with their friends and family. We know the new Topgolf will deliver this experience as we welcome them to the Polaris Pointe complex.”

Topgolf said the Colorado Springs location will create 200 jobs.

The company is hiring a variety of positions and applicants can explore the latest available career opportunities by visiting the Topgolf Careers website.

