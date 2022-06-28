Tough Mudder returns to Colorado in July

This year, athletes can get dirty in the 5K, 10K and 15K races in the muddy competition taking place next month at May Farms in Byers, Colorado.

BYERS, Colo. — It's hard enough running 5 miles. It is beyond comprehension that obstacles should be added to that course.

The Tough Mudder, or the muddy obstacle course challenge that draws thousands of people around the world, returns to Colorado the weekend of July 23-24.

This year, the event will take place at May Farms located at 64001 CO-36 in Byers, Colorado, less than an hour from downtown Denver.

There will be three adventure-packed event formats giving participants of all ages opportunities to challenge their mental and physical strength with 5K, 10K and 15K courses.

This year there will be kid-friendly events such as the Mighty Mudder and the Mini Mudder to allow children as young as 5 years old to work together and overcome obstacles.

Organizers say the 15K course has 30 obstacles and hazards, including a giant three-story-tall, A-shaped obstacle known as the Muddhorn. The event takes place in stages and participants have dedicated time slots for when they arrive at the field.

Below you will find the different Tough Mudder courses and when they will take place:

Tough 15K - Saturday only

Tough Mudder 10K - New for 2022, Sunday only

Tough Mudder 5K - Saturday and Sunday

Mighty Mudder - Saturday and Sunday

Mini Mudder - Saturday and Sunday

According to the release, Clayton Elementary School in Englewood is sending summer enrichment program participants to take part in our Tough Mudder Kids' event through Tough Mudder's Kids Grant program, which provides tickets to underserved communities to help kids and families living in urban areas experience adventure outdoors.

To purchase tickets visit toughmudder.com.