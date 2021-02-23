Live musical theater returns to Town Hall Arts Center

With new safety protocols and precautions in place, live musical theater is back with 'You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.'

LITTLETON, Colo. — Town Hall Arts Center has announced the return of live musical theater to its historic downtown Littleton theater.

"You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown," the first live production for the theater since last year, brings the beloved “Peanuts” comic to life in as a classic musical.

The musical will open Friday, March 19 and run through Sunday, April 18.

Town Hall Arts Center will keep patrons, artists and staff safe with health protocols including mandatory mask requirements, temperature checks and social distancing.

Seating will also be limited to a maximum of 60 seats per show. Seats open for sale have been measured and observe social distancing of at least six-feet, according the theater.

Town Hall Arts Center said plexi-glass walls have been installed surrounding the stage to protect the audience and artists from germs and air particles. The performers and musicians will always remain behind these walls.

> Above video: Fort Collins' Lyric reinvents itself for post-pandemic.

All attendees must also provide their name upon check-in for proper tracing as required by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), Tri-County Health and the Five Star Recovery Program.

"You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown" tickets are on sale now at TownHallArtsCenter.org or at the box office at 303-794-2787, ext. 5. Prices range from $47 to $52.

> Read more at about Town Hall Arts Center safety protocols at TownHallArtsCenter.org.

