ESTES PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) announced Thursday that Trail Ridge Road is officially closed for the season to through travel.

Trail Ridge Road is a 48-mile scenic byway between the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park and the west side near Grand Lake. It tops out at 12,183 feet -- and spends a great deal of time above treeline.

Weather permitting, Trail Ridge Road will remain open to Many Parks Curve on the east side of the park and to Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park.

Old Fall River Road closed for the season two weeks ago on Oct. 7. Both Old Fall River Road and Trail Ridge Road will remain open to leashed pets and bicyclists until Dec. 1 and re-open on April 1.

Once these roads revert to their “winter trail status” on Dec. 1, pedestrians are still permitted past the closed gates.

Popular destinations at this time of the year at RMNP that are open include:

Bear Lake Road

Moraine Park

Horseshoe Park

Section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley

