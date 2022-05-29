Highest continuous paved road in US reopens

A timed entry reservation is required to travel Trail Ridge Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

GRAND LAKE, Colorado — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) reopened on Friday after being closed for two days.

Trail Ridge Road, the highest continuous paved road in the United States, opened for the first time this season on May 27, but closed and reopened again on May 29.

The road closed again on Wednesday due to a fresh round of spring snow.

The National Park Service (NPS) said that due to ongoing boulder removal work, there is one lane of traffic near Rainbow Curve, so travelers should expect delays in that area.

Due to melting snow on the road and the potential for freezing temperatures, park officials said visitors should be prepared for icy conditions and be prepared to adjust travel plans when conditions change rapidly.

A timed entry reservation is required to travel Trail Ridge Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States. It climbs to 12,183 feet and connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake.

The road has few guardrails and no shoulders, and 11 miles of it are above 11,500 feet. In the winter, drifting snow, strong winds and below-freezing temperatures create hazardous driving conditions.

For an updated recorded status line of Trail Ridge Road, call 970-586-1222.

