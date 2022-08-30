Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 4 Colorado shows on holiday tour

DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday a 60-city holiday-season tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”
Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 16 in Wisconsin and Iowa. The tour will continue through Dec. 30 in Cleveland and San Antonio.
TSO will play two concerts at Denver's Ball Arena on Saturday, Nov. 19 and two at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets for TSO fan club members will be available starting Friday, Sept. 9.
For ticket and presale information, visit Trans-Siberian.com.
TSO said its 2022 tour will feature crowd-pleasers such as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Christmas Canon," "Music Box Blues," "Promises To Keep," and "This Christmas Day."
"It was so special to be back playing live last year," said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli. "When you love something as much as we do and it's taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road.
"I love all of Paul’s stories, but ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone. We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out. God Bless all of you and see you in November and December when we celebrate in-person once again."
Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2022 Winter Tour Dates
- Nov. 16 - Green Bay, Wis. Resch Center
- Nov. 16 - Council Bluffs, Iowa Mid America Center
- Nov. 17 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
- Nov. 18 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
- Nov. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
- Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank
- Nov. 20 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena
- Nov. 20 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
- Nov. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena
- Nov. 23 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
- Nov. 25 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
- Nov. 25 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
- Nov. 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Nov. 26 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
- Nov. 27 - Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena
- Nov. 27 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
- Nov. 28 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
- Nov. 30 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
- Dec. 1 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
- Dec. 1 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena
- Dec. 2 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
- Dec. 2 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
- Dec. 3 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena
- Dec. 3 - Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center
- Dec. 4 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
- Dec. 4 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
- Dec. 7 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
- Dec. 7 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
- Dec. 8 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
- Dec. 8 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
- Dec. 9 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
- Dec. 9 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Dec. 10 - St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
- Dec. 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
- Dec. 11 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Dec. 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Gas South Arena
- Dec. 14 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
- Dec. 14 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
- Dec. 15 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC
- Dec. 15 - Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
- Dec. 16 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Dec. 16 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
- Dec. 17 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
- Dec. 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
- Dec. 18 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
- Dec. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
- Dec. 21 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
- Dec. 21 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center
- Dec. 22 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
- Dec. 22 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
- Dec. 23 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
- Dec. 23 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide
- Dec. 26 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
- Dec. 26 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
- Dec. 27 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
- Dec. 28 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
- Dec. 29 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
- Dec. 29 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
- Dec. 30 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Dec. 30 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
