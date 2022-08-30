Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 4 Colorado shows on holiday tour

Electric guitars, lasers and Christmas music are coming back to Colorado.

DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday a 60-city holiday-season tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”

Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 16 in Wisconsin and Iowa. The tour will continue through Dec. 30 in Cleveland and San Antonio.

TSO will play two concerts at Denver's Ball Arena on Saturday, Nov. 19 and two at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets for TSO fan club members will be available starting Friday, Sept. 9.

For ticket and presale information, visit Trans-Siberian.com.

TSO said its 2022 tour will feature crowd-pleasers such as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Christmas Canon," "Music Box Blues," "Promises To Keep," and "This Christmas Day."

"It was so special to be back playing live last year," said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli. "When you love something as much as we do and it's taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road.

"I love all of Paul’s stories, but ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone. We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out. God Bless all of you and see you in November and December when we celebrate in-person once again."

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2022 Winter Tour Dates

Nov. 16 - Green Bay, Wis. Resch Center

Nov. 16 - Council Bluffs, Iowa Mid America Center

Nov. 17 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Nov. 18 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank

Nov. 20 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

Nov. 20 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Nov. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena

Nov. 23 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 25 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Nov. 25 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

Nov. 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 26 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Nov. 27 - Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena

Nov. 27 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Nov. 28 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Nov. 30 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Dec. 1 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Dec. 1 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena

Dec. 2 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Dec. 2 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Dec. 3 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

Dec. 3 - Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center

Dec. 4 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Dec. 4 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Dec. 7 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Dec. 7 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Dec. 8 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Dec. 8 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Dec. 9 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Dec. 9 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Dec. 10 - St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Dec. 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Dec. 11 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Dec. 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

Dec. 14 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Dec. 14 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Dec. 15 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC

Dec. 15 - Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Dec. 16 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Dec. 16 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

Dec. 17 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Dec. 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Dec. 18 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Dec. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 21 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Dec. 21 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

Dec. 22 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Dec. 22 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Dec. 23 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Dec. 23 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide

Dec. 26 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Dec. 26 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Dec. 27 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Dec. 28 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Dec. 29 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Dec. 29 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 30 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Dec. 30 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

