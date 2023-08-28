It's TSO time: Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces Colorado concerts

The heavy metal, Christmas music, theater production, pyrotechnics and laser lightshow hybrid will return this winter.

DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday a 62-city holiday-season tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”

Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 15 in Wisconsin and Iowa. With both matinee and evening performances, the tour will continue through Dec. 30 in Minnesota and Ohio.

TSO will play two concerts at Denver's Ball Arena on Saturday, Nov. 18, and two at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Tickets for the 2023 holiday tour will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. A fan club presale opens Thursday, Sept. 7.

Limited $39 tickets will be available for purchase within the first week, or while supplies last. A dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to charity. For ticket and presale information, visit Trans-Siberian.com.

Fans can expect a memorable performance that references the band's 1999 “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” television film and album. The story follows a young girl who runs away from home on Christmas Eve; she's alone, visions come to her, and eventually she makes her way back to her family at midnight, just in time for the Christmas holiday. Singers represent different characters, woven into a narrative by the late founder Paul O’Neill.

TSO's guitarist and music director Al Pitrelli says that since the band started 28 years ago, their winter tours have become a tradition for loyal fans and their families.

"I call them repeat offenders," Pitrelli joked. As of July 2022, Pollstar put Trans-Siberian Orchestra's box office gross at $769 million.

"Everybody misses somebody, especially on Christmas. The show provides an arena for people to feel less alone, wrapped up in the world's biggest rock and roll production," Pitrella said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

