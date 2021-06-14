Trevor Noah announces arena tour stop in Colorado

DENVER — Comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has announced new plans for a world tour set to launch later this year.
Noah's "Back To Abnormal Tour" includes a stop at Loveland's Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 8 p.m.
Tickets for Trevor Noah's Colorado event go on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18 at TREventsComplex.com or in-person at the Orthopedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) Box Office at the Budweiser Events Center.
The most successful comedian in Africa, Noah's "The Daily Show" received six Emmy Award nominations in 2020, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for A Variety Series.
Trevor has also written, produced and starred in 11 comedy specials. His most recent, “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia,” launched in November 2018 on Netflix.
