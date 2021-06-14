Trevor Noah announces arena tour stop in Colorado

The host of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” will bring the Back To Abnormal Tour to Colorado this autumn.

DENVER — Comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has announced new plans for a world tour set to launch later this year.

Noah's "Back To Abnormal Tour" includes a stop at Loveland's Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for Trevor Noah's Colorado event go on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18 at TREventsComplex.com or in-person at the Orthopedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) Box Office at the Budweiser Events Center.

The most successful comedian in Africa, Noah's "The Daily Show" received six Emmy Award nominations in 2020, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for A Variety Series.

I'm excited to announce my brand new "Back To Abnormal" World Tour with a special ticket presale going down tomorrow at 10am! Signup at https://t.co/L7bDKHUiXq and use the code "HereWeGo" to get tickets before anyone else! We're coming back, baby! 🙌🏾 🔥🕺🏾#BackToAbnormalTour pic.twitter.com/NVULguQ461 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) June 14, 2021

Trevor has also written, produced and starred in 11 comedy specials. His most recent, “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia,” launched in November 2018 on Netflix.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.