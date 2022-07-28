Underground Music Showcase: Everything you need to know about the festival taking over South Broadway this weekend

Denver's version of South by Southwest features more than 150 local and national acts performing at 14 venues on South Broadway from Friday to Sunday.

DENVER — One of the largest indie music festivals in the Rocky Mountain region is coming back to South Broadway this weekend.

The Underground Music Showcase (UMS) features more than 150 local and national bands performing at 14 indoor and outdoor venues on South Broadway between East Alameda Avenue and Fifth Avenue in Denver.

> The video above aired before the 2019 festival.

Here is everything you need to know:

Tickets

Full weekend or single-day tickets are available and include access to all the venues. They range in price from $50 to $100.

Buy your tickets online, then go to the box office at 21 S. Broadway to pick up a wristband that will grant you entry throughout the event.

Be careful with that wristband! If you need to replace it for any reason, you'll be charged $10.

Schedule and venues

Check out the map below to see the schedule for each venue participating in UMS this year.

You can also download the UMS app or make an account on the UMS website to create a personalized schedule of the bands you want to see to make sure you don't miss anything.

Transportation and parking

Parking is expected to be tough during UMS.

Organizers suggest calling a ride share, riding your bike, taking the light rail or at least carpooling. Bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards and scooters are not allowed within the festival, so if you choose to take one of those options, make sure to find a safe place to leave it before entering the UMS footprint.

Food

Each of the outdoor stages will have food trucks parked near them.

Many of the venues participating in the festival are also hosting specials. Check the websites and social media pages of the places you plan to be to see what they will be offering.

And there's a host of other options along South Broadway to pop in for a bite to eat or a drink.

To ensure everyone is staying safe and hydrated, water stations will also be available at each outdoor stage, so don't forget your reusable water bottle!

Discover the artists

The playlist below has almost all of the bands that will be performing at UMS. (Open within Spotify to see past the first 100 songs).

Listen through it now to discover new artists you don't want to miss.

Learn more

The Underground Music Showcase website has everything else you could want to know, including videos from previous years, bios on all the artists and an FAQ. Find it here: https://bit.ly/2KtHmQq.