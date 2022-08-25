This Vail-based company wants to pay someone to go on a 2-year brewery tour

The company launched the effort as a way to draw attention to the 500 breweries and distilleries on its platform.

VAIL, Colo. — Harvest Hosts, an RV travel platform based in Vail, wants to pay someone to travel the United States in an RV and visit more than 500 breweries and distilleries.

The new employee will be given the title of AleBlazer and will spend two years on the road with the goal of designing the ultimate road trip for beer lovers — what Harvest Hosts is calling the "North America’s Ultimate Ale Trail." The company launched the effort as a way to draw attention to the 500 breweries and distilleries on its platform.

Harvest Hosts runs a travel platform that puts paid members in touch with a network of hosts that allow RVers to stay on their properties overnight. In August, Harvest Hosts reached the milestone of having 7,000 sites in its network. Hosts include wineries, breweries, museums, churches and farms, among other locations.

"Harvest Hosts' goal is to encourage people to live their best lives through travel – getting off the couch and onto the open road, while also discovering and supporting small businesses along the way," CEO Joel Holland said in a statement. "We're excited for our AleBlazer to discover unique experiences, meet our hosts and curate a route our members throughout North America can get excited about, ultimately reaching a wider demographic of potential RVers."

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.