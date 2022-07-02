Vail Resorts announces Epic Pass prices for 2022-2023 season

The prices will increase after outcries that reduced pass prices contributed to longer lift lines and added stress on workers.

COLORADO, USA — Following outcries across the West over Vail Resorts' reduced pass prices contributing to longer lift lines and added stress on workers this season, the industry leader has announced increases of about 7% for next season.

The company on Monday launched the popular Epic Local Pass at $626, with unlimited access to Breckenridge and Keystone and 10 days total at Vail and Beaver Creek.

Last March, that price debuted at $583, down from $729 previously, as part of a 20% discount across the board for Vail Resorts' passes to 37 North American destinations.

Providing greater access to more Vail-owned resorts in Colorado and beyond, the top-of-the-line Epic Pass for the 2022-23 season is marked at $841. That's compared with last year's early-bird deal of $783, which was down from $979.

