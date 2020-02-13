This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Love is in the air! Who says you have to spend big bucks on Valentine’s Day to show your love? Bargain hunters love anyone who appreciates a good value. There are many lovely deals for friends, family and sweethearts to enjoy without breaking the bank.

The offers are valid on Friday, Feb. 14 at participating locations, while supplies last. Limit one offer per customer or table.

If you’re dining alone, you can still take advantage of buy-one-get-one offers — just take the extra entrée home for dinner later the same day or lunch the next day. Hungry bargain hunters never pass up a free meal!

Looking for ways to enjoy Valentine’s Day in Denver without spending too much? Review our list of lovely and inexpensive events.

MHOTC’s bargain-loving cupids will update the list, as more deals are confirmed — so check back often.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Acova — Couples (and non-couples) get two FREE glasses of champagne and a FREE appetizer with the purchase of two entrées.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar — Get its Drink of the Month, a Vodka Strawberry Lemonade for just $1 through February 29.

Blackjack Pizza & Salads — Enjoy a personal heart-shaped pizza (pepperoni or cheese) for $7.99.

Chili’s – Perfect frugal date night — enjoy an appetizer, two entrées and a dessert for $25. Add one of its monthly margarita, The Hearts on Fire ‘Rita, for just $5 more.

Cirque du Soleil — Need a gift sure to thrill your loved one? Get discounted tickets (up to 30% off) at select performances for Cirque du Soleil’s VOLTA, which plays the Pepsi Center from May 1 to June 7. The special Valentine’s Day offer runs from February 4 to 16. There is a two-ticket minimum and six-ticket maximum.

Denver Art Museum — Here’s a gem: Save 10% on all jewelry in its gift shop from February 5 to 14. (Remember, no museum admission is required to visit the shop.)

Denver Clerk and Recorder’s Office — Say I do and get hitched for FREE at the Denver Clerk and Recorder’s 13th annual Valentine’s Day Celebration.

Dollar Tree — Rather than spend $5 on a single balloon at the grocery store, stretch your balloon budget at Dollar Tree. The store sells foil balloons in many shapes and colors for just $1 each, including Valentine’s Day and heart-shaped balloons.

Firehouse Subs — Get FREE medium sub with the purchase of medium (or large) sub, chips and drink, after 4 p.m. — coupon required.

Harkins Theatres — Enjoy a special 10th anniversary showing of Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. for only $5, from February 14 to 16 — only at the Arvada location.

Hooters – Get 10 FREE boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings by shredding an image of your ex in-store or online at hooters.com/ShredYourEx.

iFLY Indoor Skydiving — Take your relationship to new heights with its “Love Is In The Air” flight package from February 7 to 23: Four flights and two videos for two guests, starting at $124. There is only one location in Colorado — 9230 Park Meadows Dr. in Lone Tree.

Macaroni Grill — Save 25% on e-Gift Cards (up to $250) with promo code VALENTINE. The offer is valid from February 5 to 13. Purchase now for a perfect and frugal Valentine’s Day lunch or dinner date.

McDonald’s — Get Valentine Friend Treat Pack for $1, with 12 coupons for a FREE item for kids (12 & under) — available through February 14 at select locations.

Mici’s Handcrafted Italian — Get your pizza twisted into a heart shape at no extra charge.

Nékter Juice Bar — Sign up for its app and get a digital coupon good for a buy-one-get-one FREE (16-oz.) Pink Flamingo smoothie.

Papa John’s — Get heart-shaped pizza for $11. Add a double-chocolate chip brownie for $5 more.

Papa Murphy’s — Heat up the kitchen with its HeartBaker pizza for $9. Make it a sweeter deal by adding cookie dough for a few extra bucks.

Qdoba Mexican Eats — Buy an entrée and get a second one for FREE (of equal or lesser value), when you share a kiss with anyone or anything — even yourself or a photo of your celebrity crush.

Snarf’s Sandwiches — Enjoy a buy-one-get-one FREE sandwich with a loved one. Show the cashier you follow them on social media (Instagram, Facebook or Twitter) for the condiment-filled deal.

SUBWAY — Chomp on any Footlong sub for only $5.99 — coupon required.

TCBY — Get buy-one-get-one FREE frozen yogurt and toppings.

TGI Fridays — Sip on select bottles of wine for 50% off.

Villa Italian Kitchen – Bite into a pizza slice for only $2.14 — open to Villa Rewards members only.

Whole Foods Market — Pick up two dozen roses for just $19.99 — Amazon Prime members only.

Zoës Kitchen — Get $5 off an order of $25 or more with promo code 5OFF25 — online or in-store.

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

RELATED: Denver Clerk to offer 'free' weddings — for $30

RELATED: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: February 14-16

RELATED: Valentine's Day: What are people searching on Google?

RELATED: Valentine's Day food deals for couples, singles and all the rest