MORRISON, Colo. — Vampire Weekend, indie and critical darlings likely best known for creating literal bop after bop, are stopping in at Red Rocks during their tour in support of their upcoming album, "Father of the Bride."

Tickets for the tour go on sale Feb. 8 at noon local time - you can get them at this link. Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform is being used to "ensure tickets get into the hands of fans and not scalpers or bots" and so interested parties can register now through Feb. 5 at this link to the Verified Fan presale.

So here's how this works - registered fans who have a code will get access to purchase tickets Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. instead of Feb. 8.

Whomsoever buys a ticket to this show will also get a physical CD copy of "Father of the Bride" - set to be released sometime this coming spring. Fans have been waiting for a follow-up to "Modern Vampires of the City" since 2013 - and lead singer Ezra Koenig has explained on Instagram for any interested parties why it's taken so long to put this album out.

A pair of tracks were released off the upcoming 18-song album - "Harmony Hall" and "2021" last week, getting everyone on the hype-train for the new album.

Also included in the press release about the concert were some works about Vampire Weekend's 2008 self-titled debut. A nearly-exactly 11 years since it was released, it was just certified platinum by RIAA. Congrats to all involved.

The "Father of the Bride" tour kicks off May 17 and ends at Red Rocks! According to LiveNation, it will be the band's "biggest headline shows to date."

