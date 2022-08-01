Van Leeuwen Ice Cream opening first Colorado shop

The maker of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream will hold a grand opening celebration with $1 scoops.

BOULDER, Colo. — Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is opening its first scoop shop in Colorado.

The ice cream brand said it will open a new store in Boulder on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Van Leeuwen will hold a grand opening celebration with $1 ice cream scoops from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 1750 29th Street #1304.

Founded in 2008, Van Leeuwen makes made-from-scratch French and vegan ice creams. The company said its ice cream is made with double the amount of egg yolks as standard ice cream and "premium ingredients" to create a creamy and rich texture.

The ice cream maker said it plans to serve an exclusive limited-edition flavor at the Boulder store.

"Rocky Mountain Road" is a green spruce ice cream with a fudge swirl, marshmallows, candied pecans and pistachios. The ice cream is "inspired by the smell of pine and spruce warmed in the early morning summer sun, this unique flavor evokes moments of solitude in the mountains."

The company is also known nationally for flavors such as "Kraft Macaroni & Cheese" and "Grey Poupon."

The company's menu has more than 30 signature flavors including Honeycomb, Pistachio, Marionberry Cheesecake, Coffee Affogato and Earl Grey Tea.

Van Leeuwen also plans to open a location in Denver later this year.

The company currently has scoop shops in New York, California, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

