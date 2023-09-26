Vatos Locos, Denver's first bilingual comedy festival, is happening this weekend

Vatos Locos features local and traveling comedians over four days across the state.

DENVER — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, a comedy show like you've never seen before is kicking off tomorrow at Raices Brewing Company.

Vatos Locos is Colorado's first bilingual comedy festival and features local and traveling comedians over four days across the state.

The shows founder, Denver-born Ricky Ramos, and one of the comedians in the show, Israel Avila, joined 9NEWS on Tuesday to talk about the shows and invite Coloradans to catch one of the performances.

Avila said he started his comedy sets in Spanish and because there wasn't a big Spanish speaking crowd, he began mixing them with English and is now working in his Spanglish sets.

"I think it's a big step for us, for the Latino comics," said Avila about what means to be a part of the show. "I feel like we're doing some part of history here, like this is the foundation of a big movement for Latino comics."

Vatos Locos will include traveling and local comedians and headliners Mark Christopher Lawrence from "Christmas with the Kranks" and Javi Luna from Corpus Christi is Corpus Funny.

The first show is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Raices Brewing Company, 2060 W. Colfax Ave. This show will be headlined by Luna, also founding member of The Vatos Locos of Comedy, who has also been seen on tour with comedy rapper Chingo Bling.

The shows Thursday will take place at 5:30 p.m. at The Bar at Plaza 38, 3550 W. 38th Ste 98, and later at Adobo, 3109 N. Federal Blvd.

There will also be a show Friday at the The Speakeasy, 301 Main St in Longmont, and on Saturday at the The Moxy Theater, 802 9th St. in Greeley.

Tickets for shows at Raices Brewing and Bar 38 can be found at eventbrite.com. Tickets to the shows at the Speakeasy and Moxy can be purchased on their websites.