Some downtown-area streets go car-free for Viva Streets event

Sunday's event was the first of four planned for this spring and summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Parts of Broadway and Welton Street were closed to cars Sunday morning for the first-ever Viva Streets event.

About three and a half miles of the downtown-area roads were closed so people could walk, bike and scoot without worrying about cars. Activity areas along the route featured food, drinks, scavenger hunts, free classes and more.

The event, hosted by the Downtown Denver Partnership, "celebrates Denver's vibrant neighborhoods and supports local business with temporary car-free streets."

The roads closed to cars are Broadway from Alameda to 20th Street and Welton Street from 20th Street to Five Points. Eight crossing points are open for cars to get through.

Sunday's event was the first of four planned for this spring and summer. The next three are on June 4, July 9 and August 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.