Voodoo Doughnut opens 3rd Colorado location

Founded in Portland in 2003, Voodoo Doughnut has more than 50 flavor options.

DENVER — Voodoo Doughnut has chosen Colorado for its first-ever airport location.

The Oregon-based doughnut company will open a donut shop at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Friday, Oct. 28.

Located on the Concourse B mezzanine level, the location will be Voodoo Doughnut's third in Colorado, joining locations in Denver on East Colfax and South Broadway.

Earlier this month, Voodoo Doughnut announced plans for a new shop at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder — its fourth in Colorado and 15th overall.

Voodoo Doughnut said an official opening date for the Boulder shop would be announced in the coming months, but the company plans to hire 75 new employees.

The DIA Voodoo Doughnut is one of 40 concessions coming to Denver's airport by 2023.

"We are super excited to expand the brand in Colorado," Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz said. "Having Boulder be a part of the overall growth of Voodoo and bringing additional job opportunities to the community, that’s what it’s all about."

Voodoo Doughnut said it's the originator of the gourmet doughnut category and has been voted "America’s Greatest Doughnut" for its Bacon Maple Bar.

