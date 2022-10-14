Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location

Founded in Portland in 2003, the company now has more than 50 flavor options.

BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado.

The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall.

Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver International Airport.

Voodoo Doughnut said an official opening date for the Boulder shop will be announced in the coming months, but the company is planning to hire 75 new employees.

"We are super excited to expand the brand in Colorado," Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz said. "Having Boulder be a part of the overall growth of Voodoo and bringing additional job opportunities to the community, that’s what it’s all about."

Voodoo Doughnut said its the originator of the gourmet doughnut category and has been voted "America’s Greatest Doughnut" for its Bacon Maple Bar.

